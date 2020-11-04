news

Isamaa MP: Relationships between adults shouldn't be regulated ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
A wedding in Tallinn.
A wedding in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Relationships between two adults should not be regulated, Priit Sibul, MP of the junior partner in the government coalition Isamaa, said at panel discussion of a Fathers' Day conference entitled "Why Get Married?" held in Tallinn's Ülemiste City district on Wednesday.

"Society was turned upside down with the Registered Partnership Act," Sibul said. "Changing the institution of marriage has been the ultimate goal of this, but it should not be changed. I do not support same-sex marriage. For me, marriage is an institution based on tradition, which is why we're having this discussion today about the need to defend marriage in the Constitution. The Family Law Act stipulates that marriage is between a man and a woman. I deem it unreasonable that the state should try to regulate everything. There should be as few regulations as possible. It is important for us as a nation state that the family should remain the pillar of the society, and the union of a man and a woman is the only natural union capable of producing children."

MP of the opposition Reform Party Signe Riisalu wanted to know if a referendum on marriage is indeed the top priority amid the current coronavirus crisis and economic downturn. The best guarantee for marriage between a man and a woman is the adoption of implementing provisions of the Registered Partnership Act, she said.

"Together with the issue of same-sex couples, the issue of regulating relations between people who do not wish to marry but are living together was also on the table. This is why the discussions kicked off in 2008. I am a keen advocate for granting people the right for equal opportunities," Riisalo noted, adding that marriage should provide equal protection to both opposite-sex and same-sex couples.

Entrepreneur Urve Palo, a former ministers for the SDE, said the adoption of the Registered Partnership Act was rushed.

"Today's far-right party would not have emerged as strong if there had not been the adoption of the Registered Partnership Act dividing the society - we should have taken more time for it. I support that adults should be able to get married regardless of their gender - they have always been and will always be in our society. If they are granted this right, they can be happy, and we're not depriving anyone of anything. If a part of the society can be happy and no other part is deprived of their happiness, the entire society will be happy," she said.

Speakers at the conference included Minister of Population Riina Solman, public relations specialist Janek Mäggi, literary scholar Maarja Vaino, journalist Anna-Maria Veidemann-Makko and Pastor Meego Remmel. Participants in the panel discussion on marriage included Riisalo, Sibul and Palo. The event was moderated by Hannes Hermaküla.

The conference is organized by the nonprofit SA Väärtustades Elu and supported by Pere Sihtkapital, a foundation focusing on the family.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:37

Reinsalu condemns human rights violations in Belarus and Russia

19:16

Radisson Blu Sky hotel to undergo repairs, laying off all employees

18:48

LRT: Lithuania to introduce nationwide quarantine from Saturday

18:17

Riigikogu committee chief: Farmers can get €12 million support

17:44

Isamaa MP: Relationships between adults shouldn't be regulated

16:43

Elering: Russian electricity imports to fall via Russia-Latvia border

16:12

University of Tartu hosts US elections seminar online

16:10

Ratas proposes marriage referendum question

15:46

Kadai: Schools should stay open, not switch to distance learning

15:16

Urmas Paet: Downward spiral

14:55

Environment minister Rene Kokk to step down Updated

14:45

Kiik: New restrictions may be introduced if coronavirus rate stays high

14:01

Interior ministry asks for over €250,000 for unexpected Rally Estonia costs

13:27

High school moves more than 1,000 students to distance learning

12:57

State no longer allows excess city snow to be moved to countryside

12:41

Health Board: Record 208 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours Updated

11:31

Center Party board overrules regional call to expel MP

10:54

Tallinn school makes mask-wearing a requirement for all

10:26

Health board chief: Next two months critical

09:49

Justice chancellor: School trod on pupil's rights in COVID-19 classroom ban

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: