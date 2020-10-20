Culture recommendations: October 18-25

Are you wondering what to do in Estonia this week? The Estonian Institute's culture.ee website and Culture Step program has some recommendations for you.

ERR News will be publishing recommendations from graduates of the institute's Culture Step program every week. More information about Culture Step can be found at the bottom of this article.

This week's suggestions are from Melik Demirel, 30, from Turkey. He has lived in Estonia for two years.

Melik Demirel. Source: Annika Toots.

Tallinn Fashion Week (October 20–23, Tallinn)

In May, due to the coronavirus, Tallinn Fashion Week took place in a different way. The catwalk shows showcasing Estonian design were supposed to take place at Kultuurikatel but could only be viewed by live broadcast. But now, six stylish events will be held across Tallinn for the autumn edition.

Lingos (October 22, Pudel Bar)

A language exchange opportunity for expats who are learning Estonian and locals to practice other languages together. As usual, this event will be held at 7 p.m. on the second floor of Pudel Bar in Telliskivi and is hosted by Ryan Davis. It is also a great opportunity to make new friends. If you can't attend that event this week, no worries – they meet every Thursday.

BTS ARMY Baltics – Birthday Cup Sleeve Event (October 24, Cin Cin Bubble Tea)

If you are interested in learning about Korean Pop Music (also called K-Pop), or already fan, you are welcome to Cin Cin Bubble Tea to gather with other fans of one of the most famous K-Pop Band BTS. By the way, once a week Cin Cin Bubble Tea holds cultural meetings and they are open to presentations about promoting any country, even Estonia to foreigners!

Sip & Paint in Tallinn (October 25, Purtse Tap Room)

Sip & Paint in Tallinn is a space created to explore new activities and unleash your creative potential while having fun! The idea is that you come to Purtse Tap Room in Telliskivi Creative City, have a drink and try out some beginner level painting. As for the painting session, it is directed but there are no specific expectations for it, you can choose to go along with the proposed model and instructions or paint whatever you want, there is total creative freedom!

Children and Youth Museum Festival 'Open Playgrounds' (October 10–25, all over Estonia)

From October 10-25, the Children and Young People's Museum Festival 'Open Playgrounds' invites you to discover the most important objects, ideas and artefacts of museums' exhibitions and collections. As a part of the 'Open Playgrounds' festival, 20 museums and libraries all over Estonia will create game leaflets that are specially designed for the festival which will help to playfully learn about the exhibitions.

Free Film Screening of US Embassy (November 10, Kumu Art Museum)

Once a month, the U.S. Embassy in Tallinn holds free film screenings on Tuesday evenings at Kumu Art Museum. The movies are well-known Hollywood movies. This month 'You've Got Mail' from 1998 will be screened, starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.

This article was first published on the culture.ee blog.

What is Culture Step?

Culture Step is a program run by the Estonian Institute and it offers visits, trips, lectures and discussions for non-natives in Tallinn and Harju county.

The program is aimed at people whose native tongue is not Estonian and who are interested in Estonian culture, nature, history and everyday life.

When registering, the participants aim to collect between 24-27 academic hours of activities that introduce them to Estonia from different aspects – nature, history, day-to-day life and much more. Each participant can freely select the events they wish to attend based on their interests and possibilities.

The events are held in English and Russian as group activities.

