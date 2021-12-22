Noted Telliskivi bar shutting its doors next February

Pudel Baar's outdoor terrace
Pudel Baar's outdoor terrace Source: Pudel Baar's social media page.
A well-known Tallinn bar is having to close its doors after close to a decade in business, after its landlord terminated their agreement prematurely.

The Pudel Baar, in the Telliskivi Creative City (Loomelinnak), announced on its social media account Tuesday that: "We are devastated to announce that our contract here at Telliskivi Creative City has been terminated early, and we'll be closing our doors for good in February."

"We've survived covid and all that it brought, we've looked after our finances, and all is good. Sadly we're not part of future plans," the statement continued, hinting that if an alternative, viable location were available, it might continue in business there.

"If any of you know of a spot which you think would be great for a future Pudel Baar, then please contact us after the holidays," the statement added.

Pudel said its last day trading would be February 14 – Valentine's Day – and thanked its loyal customers for their support over the past nine years, its staff past and present, as well as the many breweries which supplied the bar, some of whom even launched new product lines in Pudel itself.

Pudel was one of the first venues, after the nearby F-Hoone, to open in the Loomelinnak – which at the time consisted of a collection of mostly derelict, Soviet-era buildings, some of them reportedly once utilized to make components used in the Soviet space program.

Since then, the area, bordered by the Balti Jaam train station, Kopli street, Telliskivi and a goods rail line, has been radically transformed and made over and grew its reputation internationally, getting favorable mentions in publications in Finland and beyond, for its many restaurants, cafes, bars, nightclubs, stores, food-trucks, flea-markets and more. The Loomelinnak also now hosts both the Vaba Lava theater and the Fotografiska gallery.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

