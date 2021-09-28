New concert venue D3 opening its doors, DJ Gerd Janson hosting first night

A new concert venue, D3, will open its doors in Tallinn's Telliskivi district, and will start its program with Tallinn Music Week presentation concerts and techno and house music from DJ Gerd Janson.

Funk Embassy and TIKS record presentation concerts are to take place during the Tallinn Music Week (TMW) on D3 this Thursday and Saturday, while DJ Gerd Janson will perform in D3 on Friday. Friday night will be curated by DJs Madis Nestor and Firejosé, in addition to the main performer.

In addition to playing music, Janson has a record company called Running Back, which has been the home of such well-known names as Tensnake, Todd Terje, and also to alternative music artists such as Maurice Fulton and Theo Parrish. Janson has also had stints as resident DJ at the Berghain club in Berlin, Germany.

"We are very pleased about our first public event. It is a real dream to get into a new venue right now a legend like Gerd Janson and to host fierce artists within TMW. I believe we will lay a strong foundation for the following events and our official opening party," Anton Must, D3 Program Manager said.

D3 is located in the Telliskivi district, more specifically in the Depoo area. D3 has furnished the premises of a former rail car depot, hence the name (i.e. "depot no. 3"), and with its events says it will bring a fresh breeze to the musical and cultural life of Tallinn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!