Gallery: Fotografiska opens season with a Nick Brandt exhibition

Fotografiska cafe-museum in Telliskivi Creative City opened its fall season with an exhibition displaying the escalating destruction of pure African nature made by Nick Brandt.

Brandt's exhibition is called "This Empty World. Inherit the Dust." and it reflects the escalating destruction of pure African nature at the hand of mankind, conveying a world in which fleeing animals have no room left for survival.

"I think many people feel this huge injustice, or they have become insensitive to it," Brandt said. "All of us, in ways small and large, can play a part in a more humane, compassionate and sustainable path to life on this planet. We can still save the critical ecosystems and countless lives."

The internationally acknowledged English photographer was born in London, England, in 1964 and is currently residing in California. His work has always revolved around the disappearing natural world. He is capturing situations and moments before mankind has managed to destroy most of it.

The exhibition will be available at Fotografiska from September 3 until February 20. The exhibition is supplemented by Brandt's short movie "Inherit the Dust".

