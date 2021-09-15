European Jazz Conference starts in Telliskivi Creative City

Culture
Maria Faust Source: Pressimaterjal
Culture

On Wednesday, European Jazz Conference 2021, titled "Shapes of Jazz to Come", is starting in the Telliskivi Creative City. At the opening concert of the international event, Maria Faust's "Saint Mary's Mass" is performed in Niguliste Museum.

European Jazz Conference will bring almost 250 jazz music organizers, journalists and representatives of agencies and record labels from 34 countries to Estonia.

The most prestigious jazz magazines and platforms, such as Downbeat, All About Jazz, JazzTimes, JazzThetik are represented. The versatile concert program will introduce Estonian Jazz musicians and a limited amount of tickets are available for Estonian music lovers.

The conference is an annual event, which was hosted by Tallinn 10 years ago in the frame of the Cultural Capital 2011 program. "While there were around 100 delegates in Estonia in 2011, there are now much more of them. Because the conference was canceled in Sofia last year, the interest to come to Tallinn this year is high. Hosting this great jazz event in Tallinn is a recognition of our good work and we are most happy about the fact that Estonian jazz musicians have proved themselves internationally," the head of international relations of the Estonian Jazz Union and one of the event's organizers Jaak Sooäär said.

There's a music program introducing Estonian musicians at Theater Center Vaba Lava and Fotografiska art center and also seven late-night fringe concerts at Philly Joe's, Fotografiska, Club of Different Rooms and Sveta Bar.

The showcase program includes Kadri Voorand in duo with Mihkel Mälgand, Kristjan Randalu, Estonian Voices, The Free Musketeers, Sooäär-Yaralyan-Ounaskari, Joel Remmel Trio & Aleksander Paal, Peedu Kass Momentum, Tormis Quartet, UMA, Ramuel Tafenau Quintet, Karja-Renard-Wandinger ja Susanna Aleksandra Quartet.

The fringe-program includes Tanel Ruben Quintet feat. Kadri Voorand & Kristjan Randalu, Rita Ray, Lexsoul Dancemachine, Tobias Tammearu Trio, Argo Vals, ImproVoc and Titoks.

The European Jazz Conference is a part of Tallinn applying to become the UNESCO City of Music.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

