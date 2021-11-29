Well-known Tartu bar Zavood closes after 26 years

Well-known Tartu bar Zavood held its final party on Saturday, closing after 26 years of operation. The closure came after a dispute with the landlord.

University students have spent the early hours of the morning in Zavood since 1995. The bar is such an institution that when it was renovated last year part of the interior was sent to the University of Tartu Museum, ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Saturday.

"As a symbol of Tartu, it certainly has a place in the history of the university," said Mariann Raisma, director of the university museum.

When the pandemic hit last year, many landlords - including Tartu City Council - lowed rents to help struggling businsses. But, Zavood's landlord, fraternity Korporatsioon Vironia, did not and the bar end up owing €8,000.

Bar owner Mario Pizzolante said the debt has gradually been paid but the lease expires in August 2022 and he does not want to extend it.

Pizzolante said: "As they have behaved in a way that suggests that they do not value us as a partner, it is not rational for me as an individual to put my personal assets in order to pay the debt now, without knowing whether we will be able to continue to cooperate for the next eight months."

Chairman of Korporatsioon Vironia answered AK's question by email. The organization said it is an NGO and its activities are largely funded by real estate rental money.

It is possible that Zavood will continue in a new location in the future.

--

