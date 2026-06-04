Institutional support remains modest ahead of Saturday's Baltic Pride march in Tallinn

The Baltic Pride 2026 March takes place in Tallinn this Saturday, but attendance by representatives of official organizations and institutions is expected to be quite light.

Baltic Pride is the largest LGBT+ event in the Baltic states and started June 1. The festivities last a week and will include close to 50 different happenings, such as film screenings, exhibitions, and discussion evenings.

A total of around 25 groups, including representatives of some of the ministries, members of the diplomatic corps, the University of Tartu and other organizations have registered to take part. This level of participation is however low by international standards.

"I would say that participation is still rather modest even in Estonia. If you look elsewhere in the world, for example, during Pride Week, the number of rainbow flags you see in Scandinavia compared with just a handful in Tallinn shows that we are still progressing along that path," said Keio Soomelt, project manager of Baltic Pride and Tallinn Pride. Despite their modest number, the presence of these institutions is vital, he added.

Tallinn University (TLÜ) is not participating in Pride this year. According to the university's equal treatment commissioner, Marge Tooming, the decision not to attend was not based on any principled opposition, but rather on practical reasons.

"In fact, there was no particular reason why we decided not to participate. Administratively, it has been a very busy year for us. I only started in March. Another factor was that we had a change of rector, and it is also the exam period. I asked the student union whether they had the capacity to get involved, but unfortunately they said they do not at the moment. So there are entirely objective reasons why we are not taking part this year," Tooming said.

The University of Tartu is however making the journey to the capital to attend. Eveliis Padar, Tartu University's equal treatment commissioner, noted the university is the first from Estonia to have officially registered for the event.

The aim of taking part is not only to raise awareness, but also to help foster a safe and inclusive environment, Padar said. "We see our role as not only creating knowledge but also shaping an environment where students and staff can study and work safely and with dignity," Padar added.

The rainbow banner had already been unfurled in Tartu on Tuesday, while the march will take place in Tallinn on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. at the Viru Gates (Viru väravad) in Tallinn's Old Town.

In Viljandi, the planned unfurling of the rainbow flag to mark Pride was barred by the city government, which cited concerns over the event coinciding with Children's Day (June 1). Organizers of the display, which had received Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) approval and been registered with that authority, say the plan to take the City of Viljandi to court over the matter.

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