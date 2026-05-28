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Organizers of banned rainbow display take City of Viljandi to court

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A giant rainbow flag at Baltic Pride in Tallinn. June 10, 2023.
A giant rainbow flag at Baltic Pride in Tallinn. June 10, 2023. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
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An LGBT+ rights case is heading to court after Viljandi officials blocked a planned public gathering at the start of Pride Month, raising concerns over freedom of assembly.

The Estonian Human Rights Center (EIK) is supporting a lawsuit brought by OÜ Põnts, which planned a brief June 1 gathering at the Viljandi Song Festival Grounds featuring a large rainbow-colored fabric installation created during an exhibition raising awareness of school bullying.

The same event, organized as part of this year's Baltic Pride under the message "Silence Won't Defeat Hate," has already been approved for Tallinn and Tartu.

Organizers say they followed all procedures, booking the venue and registering the event with the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), which had already approved it.

On May 18, city officials nonetheless formally banned the event from city property, having previously said it did not "suit the context of Viljandi or align with community expectations" and, in light of its timing on Children's Day, was not "child-friendly."

Despite the Isamaa-EKRE coalition at Viljandi's helm, OÜ Põnts representative Eva-Maris Küngas said the decision came as a surprise.

"I've lived in Viljandi for some time now and have never noticed the community being hostile toward minorities," she said. "On the contrary, I've felt very at home and safe in this small town."

'More like Hungary or Russia'

The EIK said it is supporting the organizer's legal challenge against the city, arguing the decision raises concerns over the consistent application of the law as well as minority rights and freedom of assembly in Estonia.

Various flags at Tallinn Pride. May 31, 2025. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Kelly Grossthal, head of diversity and inclusion at the center, warned that such actions by public authorities can have a discouraging effect on freedom of assembly.

The legal challenge is necessary and fundamentally important, she added, "to ensure that all legally recognized minority groups continue to have the meaningful opportunity to exercise their constitutional right to freedom of assembly."

The EIK noted that the Viljandi city government's May 18 decision is all the more unusual because it cites no public order, safety or security risks that would justify banning the event.

"We're more accustomed to seeing such unjustified and legally groundless blanket restrictions in countries that do not respect democracy and minority rights, such as Hungary or Russia," the center said.

Center gearing up for battle

DEM attorney Kalle-Kaspar Sepper, representing OÜ Põnts, said the Estonian Constitution protects freedom of assembly for all groups, allowing restrictions only under clear legal grounds.

"A local government's power to manage public spaces does not grant it the right to disregard Estonian law," he said.

The case is being backed as a test of equal access to public space and civil rights protections in Estonia, with the EIK preparing for a lengthy court battle and seeking public donations to help cover legal costs.

The annual Baltic Pride, organized on a rotating basis between Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, will be hosted by Estonia this year, with events taking place in Tallinn, Tartu and beyond starting May 30.

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Editor: Aili Vahtla

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