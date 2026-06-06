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Gallery: Baltic Pride parade brings even more color to Tallinn Old Town

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The Baltic Pride parade making its way through Tallinn's Town Hall Square on Saturday. June 6, 2026.
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Crowds, flags and banners filled the streets of Tallinn for the Baltic Pride march on Saturday, capping off a weeklong celebration of LGBT+ visibility, community and support.

The march wound through the Estonian capital's Old Town before ending with an open-air concert at the nearby Telliskivi Creative City, hosted by drag performer Delfi Oraakel.

Performers included Vikerlased, Rīgas Kvīru koris, sjonauki and friends and Valge Tüdruk.

Since 2009, Baltic Pride has rotated between Tallinn, Riga and Vilnius, growing into one of the region's most prominent LGBT+ visibility and community events.

The Baltic Pride parade in Tallinn on Saturday. June 6, 2026. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Baltic Pride 2026 was organized by the Estonian LGBT Association and partners, with events also held in Viljandi and Tartu.

This year's theme, "Silence Won't Defeat Hate," emphasizes that hate grows not only through major conflicts but also through silence, indifference and a failure to speak up or act.

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Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Aili Vahtla

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