Estonia approves national LGBT+ equal opportunities action plan

Estonia greenlit a sweeping national action plan to broaden equal opportunities and protections for LGBT+ people, including across education, healthcare and the legal system.

Minister of the Economy and Industry Erkki Keldo (Reform) approved the plan, which was developed over nearly two years under the direction of the Equality Policies Department at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

The framework sets out a broad set of goals to ensure that lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) people can live openly and safely in all areas of society.

The guiding principle centers on the idea that Estonia should be "a great place for LGBTIQ people to live." The plan says everyone must have equal opportunities to live a full, supported and inclusive life, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression or sex characteristics.

A major focus is education. The authors write that "everyone has the right to high-quality and inclusive education." They say education must be accessible to LGBT+ students, with learning support tailored to individual needs.

Schools must also ensure the mental and physical safety of LGBT+ students and staff.

Legal reforms are another pillar. The plan states that protecting LGBT+ people's fundamental rights is essential and says Estonia's legal framework must be updated and streamlined to support the advancement of equal opportunities for them.

Also emphasized is equal access to all areas of public life, including healthcare and employment.

The document stresses that Estonia must be a place where LGBT+ people can live openly without fear of stigma, bullying or violence. To track progress, the government plans to monitor a set of well-being indicators.

School safety, inclusivity

In education, national satisfaction and school-environment surveys would include questions by 2028 that measure how safe and inclusive schools are for LGBT+ students, based on feedback from students, teachers and parents.

By 2026, the Ministry of Education and Research will draft recommended guidelines for implementing curricula and learning processes outlining how LGBT+ topics can be discussed appropriately across subject areas, such as history, civics and social studies.

By year's end, the ministry also plans to launch a section on its website with consolidated LGBT+-related support information for students, teachers, specialists and parents.

Planned legal updates include expanding the Equal Treatment Act so discrimination based on sexual orientation is prohibited not only at work but also in access to goods and services, social services, education and healthcare.

By 2027, terminology in the Vital Statistics Registration Act related to gender-marker changes will be updated.

Officials will also examine whether the gender-marker change process could be modernized, including shifting it to a declaration-based system.

By that same year, the government will examine practices that harm intersex children, including genital surgeries intended to make their bodies conform to typical male or female physical norms.

In healthcare, youth counseling centers would continue to offer free sexual health counseling to everyone up to age 26, provided funding remains available. Practical information on gender-affirming health services should also be easily accessible to patients and providers.

Employment-related measures include making LGBT+ inclusion and safety more visible in workplace documents, and reflecting LGBT+ issues in the Labor Inspectorate's development plan and in national well-being programs.

Expanded agency and HR training

Local governments will receive training on how to ensure equal opportunities for LGBT+ residents across different domains. Each year, agency leaders and HR staff will also receive training on how to create and maintain inclusive, supportive and safe workplaces.

By 2027, victim surveys should be able to measure hate-motivated crimes targeting LGBT+ people. A separate survey aimed at LGBT+ respondents will help shape safer public and digital spaces.

By 2028, internal security specialists will receive guidance on preventing and responding to hate, violence and unequal treatment targeting LGBT+ people, as well as on building trust with LGBT+ communities.

Prisons will assess risks of unequal treatment or safety concerns for LGBT+ people and implement special measures to reduce risks if needed.

Victim support training — including online courses on domestic violence response — will cover how to address violence against LGBT+ people and how to build trust. This training is mandatory for Ohvriabi's victim support staff.

The Social Insurance Board (SKA) will also work to make victim support services more accessible and visibly supportive for LGBT+ people. Its websites, including palunabi.ee and lasteabi.ee, will more actively encourage LGBT+ people to seek help.

Estonian support abroad

In foreign policy, Estonia will publicly condemn discrimination and violence based on sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression or sex characteristics.

Estonian embassies will join local diplomatic statements highlighting rights violations, denouncing discrimination and protesting the persecution of LGBT+ people.

Where possible, foreign missions will fly Pride flags on dates significant to LGBT+ communities.

Estonia's foreign service will also receive regular training on diversity and inclusion, including LGBT+ issues specifically, and Estonian diplomats will be prepared to highlight equal treatment, gender equality and accessibility in EU initiatives.

A midterm evaluation of the action plan and its underlying principles is slated for 2027, with the final assessment scheduled for 2030.

