Campaign aims to improve the way retail staff are treated by the public

Shopper and checkout employee at an Estonian supermarket. Photo is illustrative.
Shopper and checkout employee at an Estonian supermarket. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
A recent survey by fuel chain Circle K, which found up to 40 percent of its retail staff have experienced rude behavior from customers, has shone a light on the issue, Sakala reported.

Circle K has been joined by platform services provider Bolt, security company G4S, and car dealership Topauto in organizing a campaign called "Lahkuse nädal" ("Kindness Week"), in order to draw attention to and seek solutions for unpleasant behavior toward service staff.

Piret Kask, board member at Circle K, said "More than one third of employees in the service sector endure harassing and inappropriate behavior, and that is too large a number," adding that this can manifest itself in, for instance, raised voices, addressing staff in an insulting tone, unfounded accusations, rude criticism, and belittling the service profession.

The campaign aims to address this by sharing stories of more respectful customers and how these can be a role model, while other retailers who acknowledged the issue to Sakala included supermarkets Rimi, Coop, and Selver – though the point was made that the vast majority of customers are respectful and polite, as well as there being differences with chains open late at night, for instance Circle K as a fuel station and store, compared with those who close earlier.

Not only stores but even theaters sometimes have to deal with irate customers venting about, for instance, ticket refunds, sold-out performances, or disturbances during shows, Annika Vihmann, spokesperson for Viljandi's Ugala Theater, told the paper.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

