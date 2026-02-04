Psychiatrist shortage seeing people turn to apps for help

Mental health care is no longer accessible to many Estonians due to a shortage of free psychiatry appointments. Mental health apps may offer initial support, but they are no substitute for a real psychologist.

The mental health crisis has been building for years like a rolling snowball that just keeps growing. According to representatives of psychiatrists and family doctors, the situation has reached a point where the Health Insurance Fund cannot cover enough appointments for everyone in need. The problem is especially critical in Tallinn where specialists often work double workloads, yet still cannot help all patients.

According to clinical psychologist and Peaasi.ee director Anna-Kaisa Oidermaa, mental health apps could provide initial support, helping to ease the burden on psychiatrists. "If we're talking about lifestyle changes that technology can support, then why not? For instance, if someone is experiencing mild anxiety or minor sleep disturbances, there are simple steps that can be taken," Oidermaa explained.

However, she emphasized that it ultimately depends on the severity of the issue. "We're not at a point where people can be treated without any human involvement. Psychotherapy is based on a therapeutic relationship, which means there are two people in that relationship. That kind of connection simply isn't possible with current technology," she said.

Former psychologist and founder and CEO of the mental health game Triumphland Saga, Kadri Haljas, also believes that technological advancements can help reduce the number of people who ultimately require specialized psychiatric care. "If you're stuck in extremely long queues waiting to see a mental health professional, the solution isn't just to wait. We need to explore technological options and try something before the appointment," she said.

According to Haljas, international statistics show that more and more people are turning to foreign large language models like ChatGPT to cope with distressing thoughts. This, she said, makes it all the more important to provide users with tested and secure platforms.

Accompanying dangers

Maris Vainre, a well-being researcher at the University of Tartu's Institute of Psychology, confirmed that the use of such apps carries many risks. "Apps and chatbots can actually make a person's situation worse, although we can't yet accurately predict which symptoms or personality types are most affected," she explained.

"Depending on how they're programmed, chatbots may reinforce harmful misconceptions or even contribute to negative outcomes, such as suicide attempts," Vainre noted. She added that these apps would be better used as part of a hybrid approach, working in tandem with traditional therapy sessions. That way, a specialist can monitor the associated risks.

Vainre emphasized that since mental health apps are not subject to consistent regulation, psychologists must ensure any tools they recommend are both tested and safe, especially given the sensitive nature of the information involved. ERR has previously reported [link in Estonian] that several mental health apps used by millions of people have violated privacy standards.

Broader issue

According to Kadri Haljas, addressing the mental health crisis requires a broader shift in mindset — viewing mental well-being not as a cost, but as an investment. "We all need to take care of our mental health," she added.

Haljas also pointed to a culture of achievement and the rapid pace of societal change as key drivers behind the mental health crisis among children — challenges that even adults struggle to cope with. "If adults are having a hard time, it's difficult for them to pass those coping skills on to their children," she explained. In her view, this means all age groups must be supported equally.

Anna-Kaisa Oidermaa stressed the need to place greater emphasis on low-intensity interventions that don't require clinical specialists or individuals with medical degrees. In addition, people's self-help skills should be developed. Oidermaa also suggested that those who have moved into the private sector should consider returning — at least part time — to the public sector. This would, of course, require stronger support from the Health Insurance Fund.

"The situation is by no means hopeless, but now is the time to take real action so we can keep our minds healthy through these difficult times," Oidermaa said.

