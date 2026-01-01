Half of potential conscripts failing health screen have mental health issues

Estonia's call-up selectees are in poor health, and about half who fail pre-conscription screening have mental health issues, the Defense Resources Agency (KRA) says.

KRA director general Anu Rannaveski told the magazine Sõdur that only about half of all call-up selectees immediately pass the health assessment and meet the requirements to serve safely in the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF).

"Not exactly praiseworthy," she said.

Another quarter of selectees are automatically considered unfit for conscription, Rannaveski continued, while the rest are assessed on a case-by-case basis. KRA officials may grant some an extension for treatment before deciding whether they ultimately meet the criteria or not.

The agency chief said that of those who fail, roughly half have psychiatric or behavioral issues, including adjustment and anxiety disorders, and depression.

She noted that the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) does accept some call-up selectees with milder conditions that respond well to treatment, offering support through EDF social workers and psychologists.

"The biggest concern, however, is young men's and reservists' health," Rannaveski said. She noted that only about one in three young people pass physical fitness tests when entering conscription service.

"This is a bigger problem for both the EDF in general and society at large," she added.

'If you can manage everyday life, you can serve'

The agency updates its health requirements almost yearly to reflect medical advances. "If you can manage your everyday life, you can handle conscription," Rannaveski said.

The KRA chief also outlined plans for 2026, when conscription will include a sort of gap year. Only about 1,200 conscripts will enter service this year, compared with the usual 4,000.

The timing will change too — new conscripts will join only twice a year, in summer and winter, instead of the previous January, July and October.

The Ministry of Defense recently proposed pushing conscription deadlines back by five weeks to better accommodate students. Under the change, conscripts would start service in mid-February and mid-August.

