X!

Driver's license compensation boosts conscripts' motivation

News
Defense Forces soldiers in GD SUVs.
Defense Forces soldiers in GD SUVs. Source: Mait Ots / ERR
News

Compensating conscripts who hold a driver's license has boosted motivation and simplified training for the Estonian Defense Forces, said Col. Margot Künnapuu, chief of the training department of the General Staff.

The change was introduced in April 2023 and paid conscripts with at least a Category B driver's license €1,000 in compensation.

"For us, this has been a good solution; it has had a very positive impact on our service," the colonel said.

Among the benefits are a reduction in basic driver training and the expansion of broader training opportunities for squad and platoon leaders with leadership potential.

"Before this system came into effect, we often faced a situation where a young man or woman, who would be perfectly suited for the Junior Non-Commissioned Officer Course (NAK), had to go to driver training instead, because we did not have enough Category B drivers," the colonel said.

Col. Margot Künnapuu. Source: EDF

NAK starts before a conscript can acquire a driving license during their stint in the EDF, so it is important that future leaders have already qualified, Künnapuu explained.

She added that platoon leaders and squad leaders drive their own vehicles and reconnaissance and military police units are highly mobile: "So there's a serious need for Category B license holders, especially nowadays when much of the battlefield relies on wheeled vehicles."

A higher number of Category B license holders also shortens the training time needed for military vehicle drivers, the colonel said. This means more conscripts can acquire Category C driver training for vehicles towing trailers.

The EDF also trains truck drivers, bus drivers, and operators of special equipment in the Engineer Battalion. Special training courses are offered for transporting equipment.

Compensation increased number of license holders

Finnish-made Patria Pasi Armored Personnel Carriers in EDF service. Source: mil.ee

Col. Künnapuu said the compensation measure has increased the number of conscripts with a driver's license, rising from around 50 percent to over 70 percent during last July's call-up.

"We cannot overlook the fact that this measure has created a situation where soldiers come to service with higher motivation. It is one of those positive things associated with conscription and one of the few tangible benefits for a young person," the colonel said.

The compensation also encourages young people to complete their driver's license process before being called up.

"Previously, we saw a lot of young men who had started the process of getting a license but didn't finish. It was common for someone to begin at some point and then decide to just go into service, or they were called up and saw no reason to finish getting the license. Now, that number has significantly dropped," Künnapuu said.

"This is not something you can measure directly, but when you talk to soldiers, this has been one of the measures that casts a positive light on the whole service experience," she concluded.

€4.4 million paid out in compensation

Pioneer battalion bridge machine. Source: Kaitseväe Peastaap / mil.ee

Since the amendment came into force, driver's license compensation has been paid to a total of 4,421 conscripts, amounting to €4,421,000, data from the Estonian Defence Resources Agency (KRA) shows.

"To date, around 70 percent of those entering service have a driver's license. As a result, the need for Category B training in the Defense Forces has decreased significantly, as has the time required for category-specific training," spokesperson Daisi Želizko-Kask said.

Last year, the EDF trained 365 conscripts to obtain a Category B driving license and 537 conscripts to complete the final stage of Category B.

The number was similar this year, with 366 conscripts trained for a Category B driving license, while 571 conscripts completed the final stage of Category B.

Data for category C shows 1,100 drivers underwent training in 2024 and 1,180 drivers in 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:37

Several newly seated local councils move quickly to raise mayors' pay

16:11

Estonian geneticists aiming for apples that don't turn brown and tasteless beans

15:33

Politician after in-house row: Isamaa must not become a mean and divisive party

14:56

Driver's license compensation boosts conscripts' motivation

14:34

Estonia seeks consultant to plan 600 MW nuclear power plant

13:59

90-year-old singer: I sing so much that my neighbors called the police

13:21

Estonian women's épée squad takes gold at Vancouver World Cup

12:47

Environment Agency proposes higher wolf hunting quota

12:10

Reili Rand: What kind of Estonia are children born into?

11:39

Estonian National Museum may gain public entity status

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07.12

Baltics, Poland to receive 'special favor' from US, war secretary Hegseth says

06.12

Kenyan universities adopt curricula developed in cooperation with Estonia

05.12

EDF colonel: Ukraine's frontline situation difficult without negotiations breakthrough

06.12

Estonian company Nitrotol begins producing military explosives at Ämari

07.12

Estonian minister rejects rumors Latvia wants to keep Russian gauge on Rail Baltic

07.12

Scrapping passenger ferry state funding could cost 300 jobs, union says

07:46

Experts: Europe must count on changed US security policy

05.12

Estonia, Finland update automatic population registry data exchange

04.12

Tallinn fires school principal over resistance to Estonian education switch

11:06

Estonian MFA secretary general: Europe must take care of its own security

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo