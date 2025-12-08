Driver's license compensation boosts conscripts' motivation

Compensating conscripts who hold a driver's license has boosted motivation and simplified training for the Estonian Defense Forces, said Col. Margot Künnapuu, chief of the training department of the General Staff.

The change was introduced in April 2023 and paid conscripts with at least a Category B driver's license €1,000 in compensation.

"For us, this has been a good solution; it has had a very positive impact on our service," the colonel said.

Among the benefits are a reduction in basic driver training and the expansion of broader training opportunities for squad and platoon leaders with leadership potential.

"Before this system came into effect, we often faced a situation where a young man or woman, who would be perfectly suited for the Junior Non-Commissioned Officer Course (NAK), had to go to driver training instead, because we did not have enough Category B drivers," the colonel said.

Col. Margot Künnapuu. Source: EDF

NAK starts before a conscript can acquire a driving license during their stint in the EDF, so it is important that future leaders have already qualified, Künnapuu explained.

She added that platoon leaders and squad leaders drive their own vehicles and reconnaissance and military police units are highly mobile: "So there's a serious need for Category B license holders, especially nowadays when much of the battlefield relies on wheeled vehicles."

A higher number of Category B license holders also shortens the training time needed for military vehicle drivers, the colonel said. This means more conscripts can acquire Category C driver training for vehicles towing trailers.

The EDF also trains truck drivers, bus drivers, and operators of special equipment in the Engineer Battalion. Special training courses are offered for transporting equipment.

Compensation increased number of license holders

Finnish-made Patria Pasi Armored Personnel Carriers in EDF service. Source: mil.ee

Col. Künnapuu said the compensation measure has increased the number of conscripts with a driver's license, rising from around 50 percent to over 70 percent during last July's call-up.

"We cannot overlook the fact that this measure has created a situation where soldiers come to service with higher motivation. It is one of those positive things associated with conscription and one of the few tangible benefits for a young person," the colonel said.

The compensation also encourages young people to complete their driver's license process before being called up.

"Previously, we saw a lot of young men who had started the process of getting a license but didn't finish. It was common for someone to begin at some point and then decide to just go into service, or they were called up and saw no reason to finish getting the license. Now, that number has significantly dropped," Künnapuu said.

"This is not something you can measure directly, but when you talk to soldiers, this has been one of the measures that casts a positive light on the whole service experience," she concluded.

€4.4 million paid out in compensation

Pioneer battalion bridge machine. Source: Kaitseväe Peastaap / mil.ee

Since the amendment came into force, driver's license compensation has been paid to a total of 4,421 conscripts, amounting to €4,421,000, data from the Estonian Defence Resources Agency (KRA) shows.

"To date, around 70 percent of those entering service have a driver's license. As a result, the need for Category B training in the Defense Forces has decreased significantly, as has the time required for category-specific training," spokesperson Daisi Želizko-Kask said.

Last year, the EDF trained 365 conscripts to obtain a Category B driving license and 537 conscripts to complete the final stage of Category B.

The number was similar this year, with 366 conscripts trained for a Category B driving license, while 571 conscripts completed the final stage of Category B.

Data for category C shows 1,100 drivers underwent training in 2024 and 1,180 drivers in 2025.

