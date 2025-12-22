Ministry plans to make conscription more convenient for students

The Ministry of Defense wants to postpone conscription service dates by five weeks to better accommodate students in future call-ups and is preparing to change the law.

Under the new plans, conscription will take place in weeks 8 and 34 – in the second half of February and mid-July – in 2027, pushing the deadline back by five weeks.

Adjusting the start dates of conscription will make fulfilling national defense obligations more flexible and better integrated into the daily lives of young people, the bill's explanatory memorandum says.

"This is an important factor that helps improve the reputation of conscription and ensures a sufficient number of qualified individuals entering service," the defense ministry believes.

Delaying the start of training will also better align with the academic calendar of schools.

Firstly, it will allow young people to complete the full fall semester without military service interrupting their studies or causing academic difficulties.

Secondly, it fits better with university entrance exams.

"This timing supports the overall well-being and motivation of young people. It gives them the confidence that their educational paths and personal goals will not be cut short or left unfulfilled because of conscription," the ministry noted.

The delayed start time is one of several new conscription service changes that will be introduced in the coming years. These include extending the training period to 12 months and barring conscripts who cannot speak Estonian at B1 level.

