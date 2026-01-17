EDF to call up 4,100 conscripts in 2027

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) signed a regulation that will raise the number of conscripts in 2027 to 4,100.

Starting in 2027, the length of conscription will be extended to 12 months for all conscripts, and the call-up will be reduced from three times a year – January, July and October – to two.

Until now, most conscripts have served for 11 months, with a smaller portion serving for eight months.

"In the coming years, the Estonian Defense Forces will acquire several high-end weapons systems, including medium-range air defense. These complex systems require highly trained national defenders. A unified 12-month conscription ensures that our conscripts receive the best possible training and strengthens our Defense Forces to meet the technical and tactical demands of modern national defense," Pevkur said.

During the 12-month service, conscripts will undergo six months of intensive general and specialized training, followed by six months of operational readiness duty.

This structure aims to ensure the necessary depth and consistent quality of training across all specialties, a statement from the Ministry of Defense said.

In October, 800 conscripts started their service, followed by 500 in January. Last July, 2,200 young people started their 11-month stint.

--

