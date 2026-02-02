Estonia raises monthly conscript benefits by a third

With a ministerial decree, Estonia is raising its monthly conscript benefits by a third, boosting monthly support €35–75 depending on rank.

The increase, effective from the first day of conscript service, aims to help conscripts cover personal expenses such as phone bills, hygiene items and other everyday needs.

"Our principle here is clear: if the state expects young people to contribute to national defense, the state in turn must also support them," said Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform), who signed the regulation Monday.

"This increase is a clear signal that we value a conscript's time, effort and role in Estonia's defense," he added.

According to Anu Rannaveski, director general of the Defense Resources Agency (KRA), recent price hikes have significantly affected conscripts' monthly benefits.

"The increase will make it easier for conscripts to manage their everyday expenses not covered as part of conscription," she said, adding that the move will help improve their conscription experience.

Under the new system, privates and seamen will receive at least €150 per month, rising to €230 after nine months. Corporals and able seamen will see their pay rise from €140 to €190, also increasing to €230 after nine months.

Junior sergeants and petty officers 3rd class will earn €265, up from €200, while sergeants and petty officers 2nd class will receive €305, up from €230.

More travel expenses covered

The new regulation also revises travel reimbursements. Previously, domestic travel for a conscript's entire service period was capped at €40 — less than €4 a month for an 11-month term.

Under the new system, that money will be rolled into monthly allowances, adding at least €35 a month to cover travel between home and service.

Conscripts living abroad will still receive a separate travel reimbursement, now increased from €125 to €200 to account for higher travel costs.

The Ministry of Defense has budgeted €11 million for conscript support in 2026. Conscript benefits were last increased in 2021.

--

