Estonia plans to extend military service to 12 months

Estonia's period of mandatory military service will increase to 12 months for all conscripts from 2027 under new changes put forward by the government.

A draft bill submitted for approval by Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) says the change is justified by the increased scope and technical complexity of training in conscription service, as well as the introduction of modern weapons systems.

The current conscription model has two cycles, 11 months for those who start at the beginning of the year, and eight months for autumn-starters.

The 11-month service applies to conscripts assigned to armored infantry, military drivers, military police, communications and IT specialties, as well as all conscripts placed in non-commissioned officer or officer roles. All Navy personnel also undergo 11 months of training.

In other specialties taught during conscription, such as riflemen, weapons specialists, engineers, and air defense specialists, service currently lasts eight months.

The draft bills' explanatory memorandum says that the existing training cycles no longer ensure the necessary quality of instruction or an even distribution of workload across all specialties.

New training plans place increasing emphasis on enhancing conscripts' combat readiness, aiming to prepare and train them to a level where they are ready at any time to carry out their assigned military tasks in both peacetime and wartime.

"This includes individual soldier skills, the ability to operate technical systems, and teamwork and cooperation at the squad and unit level. Practicing tactics and cooperation requires more time, which cannot be guaranteed in a shorter service period," the memorandum states.

The change will apply to conscripts who begin their service on or after January 1, 2027. The estimated direct costs will amount to €31 million in 2027.

For those who begin service in 2026 but whose service continues into 2027, the duration will remain 11 months.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!