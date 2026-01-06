X!

Heavy prescription rates leading to shortages of 'flu drug Tamiflu

news
Tamiflu is used in the treatment of the flu.
Tamiflu is used in the treatment of the flu. Source: Priit Luts/ERR
news

Estonia could be facing a shortage of the anti-influenza drug Tamiflu, thanks to heavy prescribing, the leader of the family doctors' association has warned.

Tamiflu, also known as oseltamivir, is used according to World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations in cases of severe or progressive influenza. Preferably within 48 hours, but if necessary, up to five days after the onset of symptoms.

Alina Terep, board member of the family doctors' association (Perearstide selts), recommended limiting issuing Tamiflu to risk groups as a result.

"If the incidence of influenza remains at the same level as it was in December and doctors continue to prescribe this medicine as freely, a drug shortage can be expected. The first serious step to prevent such a shortage would in fact be to restrict prescribing the medicine. Meaning it should be prescribed only to patients in risk groups, both for prophylaxis and for treatment," Terep told ERR.

In accordance with the recommendations of WHO and other treatment guidelines, the drug is not meant for a healthy child or adult in any case, Terep noted.

Alina Terep. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"I am referring to those who do not have serious comorbidity conditions, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, kidney failure, and so on. In other words, for otherwise healthy people, Tamiflu does not provide much benefit, neither for prophylaxis nor does it significantly shorten the course of true influenza," she said.

Since the treatment is virus-specific, a lab-confirmed diagnosis is required before use. As a result, family doctors prescribe it only after a lab or home test. It remains unclear whether prescriptions can be obtained via the family doctor advice line.

"At present, there is no Estonia-specific treatment guideline, likely because WHO recommendations are comprehensive. The approach to issuing prescriptions may vary between doctors," Terep said.

Treatment guidelines are drafted and updated by the society, along with the Estonian Society for Infectious Diseases (Eesti Infektsioonhaiguste Selts) and the Health Insurance Fund (Haigekassa).

The state Health Board (Terviseamet) has said it cannot issue treatment recommendations or decide prescriptions. Doctors assess each patient's illness and determine treatment, including oseltamivir.

Flu rates were deemed "epidemic" in Estonia in December, with around 2,000 new cases have reported in the second-to-last week of the year alone.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:26

Prosecutor's Office admits handling of police chiefs' case was 'mistaken'

11:16

Heavy prescription rates leading to shortages of 'flu drug Tamiflu

10:51

Venezuela events spark debate on impact on small states like Estonia

10:03

Former PM on Venezuela reaction: Estonian foreign policy too boisterous

09:27

Coalition council to start looking for presidential candidate

09:16

Estonia's homeless shelters have vacancies even in recent cold snap

08:59

ERR has the 2026 Milan–Cortina Winter Olympics covered

08:38

Expert: Trump seemingly has no clear plans either in Venezuela or beyond

05.01

Initial feedback positive as city takes control of Tallinn snow removal

05.01

Lawyer: Parliament should assess legality of Prosecutor's Office activities

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.01

Former Estonian intelligence official: Baltic Sea cable damage incidental Updated

05.01

Man who spray-painted 'Z' symbol on Estonia's Defense League HQ identified Updated

05.01

Wolves kill Tartu County pet dog in vicious attack

05.01

Gallery: Tartu-Riga train takes first trip Updated

05.01

2025 saw new cars sales cut in half in Estonia

05.01

Initial feedback positive as city takes control of Tallinn snow removal

05.01

Estonia 'stands in full solidarity' with Denmark after US' Greenland annexation comments

04.01

Finland releases video of raid on vessel suspected of cutting Baltic Sea cables

04.01

Elron launches Tallinn–Tapa train connection

05.01

Small Saaremaa bakery closes doors as logistics costs balloon

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo