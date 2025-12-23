X!

Flu hits epidemic level in Estonia

Flu vaccination.
Flu vaccination. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Around 2,000 new flu cases have been reported over the past week. Doctors are advising people to be cautious about visiting others during the holidays if they suspect they may be ill.

The family doctor advisory line 1220 is nearing record levels, handling over 1,000 calls per day, many of which are related to flu cases. This year's virus season began about a month earlier than usual. Since the start of the season, more than 200 people have been hospitalized and five deaths have been recorded.

"We've seen about 2,000 new flu cases in the past week alone and these are still preliminary figures. That's an increase of roughly 27 percent. In fact, epidemic-level spread has begun and the virus is circulating widely across all counties and age groups," said Olga Sadikova, chief specialist at the Health Board's flu center.

"Week by week, we're seeing a rise in cases not only of the flu but also of other acute respiratory viruses, such as Mycoplasma pneumoniae, which typically causes a dry, irritating cough," said family doctor Jelizaveta Kaledina.

The dominant strains this season are both the former pandemic A(H1N1) flu virus and a newer variant, A(H3N2).

"Initially, we were quite worried that this new variant wouldn't match the vaccine strain and that the vaccine might be less effective. But recent studies conducted over the past few weeks and published in the UK, Ireland and Norway have shown that the vaccine does provide strong protection, especially against severe complications and death," Sadikova explained.

According to Kaledina, more people have opted to get vaccinated against the flu this year.

"If you're wondering whether it's still worth getting the shot, our answer is a definite yes, because the flu season is long. We're only now approaching the peak and flu cases have even been recorded in spring and summer," she said.

Since it can be difficult to see a doctor during peak illness periods, the first line of advice is available through the family doctor helpline or directly from a pharmacist.

"We can also help assess how serious a situation might be. If it's something that can't be managed at home, we'll refer you to a doctor. In a way, pharmacies serve as a kind of filter — if the issue is mild, a pharmacy can often provide the help needed," said Martin Kiik, a pharmacist at Südameapteek.

Round-the-clock pharmacies operate in Tallinn and Tartu, but in other regions, people should be prepared for possible delays in accessing pharmacies during the holidays. However, pharmacists do not recommend stocking up excessively on medications "just in case."

"The most common needs are pain and fever medications and most people already have those at home. If there are people of different ages in the household, you might need one version for children and another for adults. As for other medicines, I don't think it's necessary to keep them on hand at all times — they can expire if unused and medication should be taken with a clear purpose. Getting sick and just emptying the medicine cabinet isn't the right approach," Kiik said.

Family doctors also recommend testing oneself for the flu using home kits, as treatment options depend on the result.

"Treatment varies and for the flu virus, there's a specific medication called oseltamivir — most people know it as Tamiflu. Right now, we're encouraging an approach focused on treating high-risk groups. That said, we've received information that Tamiflu is sufficiently available in Estonia and starting treatment in the early days of illness could be considered for a fairly broad range of patients," Kaledina added.

Doctors advise staying home if you suspect you're ill during the holidays and especially avoiding visits to households with children or elderly people. The Health Board hopes that the school break will soon help stabilize the number of infections.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

