Nearly 9,000 reservists called up for large-scale Exercise Spring Storm 2026

Participant in a previous Exercise Spring Storm (Kevadtorm).
Participant in a previous Exercise Spring Storm (Kevadtorm). Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
Close to 9,000 Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) reservists have been called up for next year's large-scale Exercise Kevadtorm (Spring Storm), with participation up due to greater employer support.

The reservists for the 2026 exercise, which as its name suggests takes place in late spring, mainly derive from various EDF divisional units, as well as from the volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit), and Cyber Command.

Call-up notices went out 120 days in advance. The state Estonian Defense Resources Agency (KRA) says this should provide adequate time for those called up to coordinate their schedules, including with their employers.

"In recent years, participation rates in reservist training exercises have been steadily rising, which is an extremely positive thing. Even when there are concerns or issues, we urge people to get in touch ahead of the exercise — either with their unit commander or the contact persons listed in the call-up — so that we can find the optimal solution," KRA director Anu Rannaveski told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Estonian personnel at a previous Spring Storm exercise. Source: Estonian Defense Forces.

Reservists' training pay has been doubled too, to €75 per day for officers, €60 for NCOs and €55 for other ranks.

Margit Gross, undersecretary at the Ministry of Defense, said this has boosted motivation to take part in Spring Storm. "The financial aspect is not the main hurdle. The main challenges are more often related to health concerns, family obligations, or work responsibilities."

In the latter case, employers have often stepped up their support, she added, including by guaranteeing pay during the time of work.

"This is also largely as, in addition to boosting allowances, employers have significantly stepped up their support. Nearly 60 percent of employers now either fully maintain the employee's salary or cover the difference between their salary and the state allowance," Gross said.

Allied airborne troops have also been involved in past editions of Spring Storm, here at Nurmsi in Järva County. Source: Maria Tammeaid/EDF

Waste disposal concern Ragn-Sells covers 70 percent of an employee's salary during reservist training. Company CEO Kai Realo said the firm desires to support national defense efforts. At the same time, it cannot ignore the fact that when an employee is away for training, others will have to cover for them. This will particularly affect smaller companies.

"In companies with only a few employees who work in shifts or fulfill mission-critical roles, I completely understand the challenge. If you have four employees, say, all couriers, and a critical number of them are suddenly called away, that small business can lose all of its income," Realo noted.

Spring Storm 2026 takes place in May, as it did last year. The attendance rate in 2025 stood at 70 percent of the around 5,000 called up.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Johanna Alvin

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

