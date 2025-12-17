Gallery: Estonia installs first bunkers on Baltic Defense Line

Estonia has started to install the first of hundreds of bunkers on its section of the Baltic Defense Line, which spans the three Baltic countries and aims to stop a potential Russian advance.

By 2027, Estonia plans to install 600 bunkers and 40 kilometers of anti-tank ditches on its eastern border to strengthen its defenses against Russia. Five bunkers are currently under construction along the southeastern border.

Lt. Col. Ainar Afanasjev, chief engineer at the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), said the subterrain structures are primarily intended to protect personnel against direct hits from 152 mm artillery ammunition, which is widely used by the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

The locations of the bunkers and trenches are extremely important and must align with the EDF's defense plans and the specific characteristics of the terrain, he added.

"It is essential that these decisions are well thought out and coordinated with the units," he said in a statement.

In the coming months, a further 23 bunkers will be installed as part of the first phase.

"After that, we will move on to the procurement and installation of the next 600 bunkers, which we aim to complete by the end of 2027 at the latest," said Kadi-Kai Kollo, head of the infrastructure department at the Estonian Center for Defense Investments.

Construction of the almost 40 kilometers of anti-tank ditches started in June.

The Baltic Defense Line will be completed by the end of 2027 at the latest.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!