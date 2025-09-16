40-kilometer anti-tank ditch to be built on Estonia's southeastern border

Nearly 40 kilometers of anti-tank ditches are to be dug on Estonia's southeastern border over the next two years, part of the Baltic defense zone's expanded border fortifications.

As the project moves forward, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported, large-scale construction of border defense structures has begun on Estonia's eastern border. While in Vinski village, near Meremäe, Võru County, a half-kilometer-long anti-tank ditch was dug outside the delay fence; the decision is that from now on, the anti-tank ditches will be dug inside the delay fence, with dragon's teeth and barbed wire installed alongside.

"Since in Northeastern Estonia we already have a good natural obstacle in the form of the Narva River, and to the east Lake Peipus, then in Southeastern Estonia, in order to stop the enemy, the plan is to build 40 kilometers of anti-tank ditch. That is, along the entire stretch of border where it is needed. Where there are marshy sections, it is not necessary, because vehicles cannot pass there either. By the end of 2027, we should have 40-plus kilometers of anti-tank ditch ready. And also nearly 600 bunkers, either already dug into the ground or at least stored as close as possible to the original locations," Lt Col. Ainar Afanasjev, Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) General Staff, told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Anti-tank ditch in southeastern Estonia. Source: ERR

The defense zone planned for the eastern border will be about 100 kilometers in length and around 40 kilometers deep, from the land border.

Armin Siilivask, project manager at the state Center for Defense Investments' (RKIK) procurement department, said line with these new developments: "This year, the plan is to build two strongpoints: one in Northeastern Estonia, the other in Southeastern Estonia, consisting of up to 14 bunkers, which will be placed additionally on the terrain in this area (ie. Southeastern Estonia – ed.). This year it is also planned to establish storage areas. At present, all the barrier materials are at pre-storage areas, but this year we will transport them to the storage areas so that these materials are as close as possible to the strongpoints."

Construction has started on Estonia's section of the Baltic Defense Line. Anti-tank ditches were dug in June 2025. Source: Mirjam Mõttus/ERR

The Baltic Defense Line project in southeastern Estonia officially began with the construction of anti-tank ditches as part of the broader border fortification effort. The initial focus was on a smaller section, with up to four kilometers of anti-tank ditches under construction, as well as plans to establish 28 bunkers and 10 storage areas by 2025. These defensive measures, including "dragon's teeth" anti-tank obstacles, are being built in cooperation with the EDF and the RKIK. While the Ministry of Defense stressed that there was no immediate military threat, it stressed the importance of readiness.

Much of the construction is focused on areas where the border runs through heavily forested land, with these anti-tank ditches also doubling as an element of border surveillance. The overall aim is to delay enemy forces and buy time for a response in the event of an incursion, with the lessons learned from the conflict in Ukraine informing the project's design.

The bulk of the remainder of Estonia's eastern border follows water courses.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!