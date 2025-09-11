X!

Defense Forces propose temporary no-fly zone over eastern Estonia

Airplane (Photo is illustrative).
Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) have proposed establishing a temporary no-fly zone in eastern Estonia to enable a more effective response to potential airspace violations.

The no-fly zone will be active in the coming weeks between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. During this period, normal civil aviation activities, including the use of hobby drones, will be prohibited in the area. The area covers the airspace from north to south along the line from Pedassaare to the eastern shore of Lake Võrtsjärv to the eastern border of Estonia.

The no-fly zone has been established due to the need for the EDF to conduct more precise air surveillance, training exercises and more flexible air security in the area over the coming weeks, while also ensuring the safety of air traffic.

The EDF's threat assessment level has not changed —there is currently no immediate military threat to Estonia.

However, the frequency of air incidents in the region has increased due to Russia's military actions against Ukraine. Similar no-fly zones have already been established by Finland and Latvia.

Editor: Michael Cole, Johanna Alvin

