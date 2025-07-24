Russia's new jammer increases GPS interference on Estonia's eastern border

A new Russian signal jammer close to Estonia's eastern border is causing increased GPS interference and drone flights are not recommended around the border city Narva, the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) said on Thursday.

GPS and GNSS disturbances have been reported across the Baltic Sea region since June 2023. Exports say Russia is trying to protect its military and vital infrastructure sites from Ukrainian attacks.

A knock-on effect is that it affects other systems using satellite navigation technology. This has included planes, ships, drones, and tractors.

In a statement, the agency advised against flying drones in Narva, its surrounding areas, and along the coast of Narva Bay.

It said travel by air and sea is safe, as both maritime and air transport primarily rely on other navigation systems that do not require GPS.

GPS interference shown by GPSJam.com on July 23, 2025. Source: gpsjam.com

"There are two main interference zones in the Baltic Sea region: Kaliningrad and St. Petersburg. Recently, we've observed a new jammer that primarily affects drone flights near Narva and along the Narva Bay coastline," said Erko Kulu, head of the TTJA frequency management department, in a statement.

The interference may be noticeable when flying drones near the eastern border, but not in central or western Estonia.

The Police and Border Guard Board has already established a five-kilometer no-fly zone for drones near the eastern border to prevent potential accidents caused by jamming from endangering lives and property, the TTJA's statement.

Last month, the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) called on Russia to stop the interference.

Estonia and 12 other European Union member states have also called on the European Commission to respond to interference.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!