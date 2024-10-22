GPS disruptions interfering with ship traffic in Gulf of Finland

Satellite navigation system disturbances were reported in the Gulf of Finland last week, the Finnish Coast Guard said .

News portal Delfi wrote, citing the authorities, that both GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite Systems) and GPS (Global Positioning System) were affected making them less accurate.

The Finnish Coast Guard said, generally, disruptions affect ship traffic across the whole waterway.

Seafarers should not rely solely on their electronics, and use "traditional" methods such as nautical maps, it recommended.

Many people rely entirely on electronic maps and sometimes do not even remember to look out the window, Delfi reported the agency saying.

"You should always look at at least two systems and also keep your eyes open to make sure where you are," it wrote.

The disturbances are not new and have been affecting the region since the end of 2023. Air traffic has also been disrupted.

It is thought that Russia is behind the action, as it seeks to jam GPS signals and protect infrastructure from Ukrainian drones.

Last month, Traficom, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency, said the number of satellite navigation system disruptions in Finland has increased this year.

So far this year there have been 1,779 disruptions in satellite navigation systems affecting aviation and 145 similar incidents affecting water traffic, public broadcaster Yle reported.

