X!

GPS disruptions interfering with ship traffic in Gulf of Finland

News
Ferries at the Port of Tallinn.
Ferries at the Port of Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Satellite navigation system disturbances were reported in the Gulf of Finland last week, the Finnish Coast Guard said.

News portal Delfi wrote, citing the authorities, that both GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite Systems) and GPS (Global Positioning System) were affected making them less accurate.

The Finnish Coast Guard said, generally, disruptions affect ship traffic across the whole waterway.

Seafarers should not rely solely on their electronics, and use "traditional" methods such as nautical maps, it recommended.

Many people rely entirely on electronic maps and sometimes do not even remember to look out the window, Delfi reported the agency saying.

"You should always look at at least two systems and also keep your eyes open to make sure where you are," it wrote.

The disturbances are not new and have been affecting the region since the end of 2023. Air traffic has also been disrupted.

It is thought that Russia is behind the action, as it seeks to jam GPS signals and protect infrastructure from Ukrainian drones.

Last month, Traficom, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency, said the number of satellite navigation system disruptions in Finland has increased this year.

So far this year there have been 1,779 disruptions in satellite navigation systems affecting aviation and 145 similar incidents affecting water traffic, public broadcaster Yle reported.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:45

No-confidence motion against finance minister gathers 28 signatories

19:25

Compulsory religious education has its supporters and opponents in Estonia

19:24

NATO secretary general: Estonia is an example to other Allies Updated

18:53

PPA finds Lihula monument could lead people to jump to wrong conclusions

18:22

Eesti 200 chair sees Terras as potential top candidate in Tallinn elections

17:56

Gallery: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte meets Estonian President Alar Karis

17:45

Stefanchuk calls on Riigikogu to help strengthen Ukraine's defensive capabilities

17:12

Baltic Sea herring quotas set for big increase in 2025

16:42

Estonia's older forests shrinking, leaving scantier habitats for goshawks

16:10

Gallery: First ever Viljandi Heritage Festival held in early October

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.10

Why is Lithuania's economy doing better than Estonia's?

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

21.10

Gallery: Tallinn's A. Laikmaa tänav reopens

08:31

City of Tallinn expects US contribution to embassy neighborhood upgrade

21.10

Electricity prices rise in Estonia, while negative in Finland

21.10

Tallinn kindergartens struggling to find teachers

15.10

15 Tallinn bus routes changing on October 21

08:41

Minister: No nazi symbolism found in Lihula replica monument design

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo