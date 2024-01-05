Iltalehti: Russia behind GPS disturbances in Baltic Sea region

News
GPS signal disturbances in the south Baltic Sea.
GPS signal disturbances in the south Baltic Sea. Source: GPSJAM.ORG
News

The cause of GPS disturbances over Finland and the Baltic countries may have been found. Several experts put the system responsible in Kaliningrad.

The disturbances, which have been described as occurring on a massive scale, have been recorded at least since December 18. The disturbances peaked around the Christmas holidays. GPS signal was disrupted also in Finland and Estonia around New Year's, Finnish paper Iltalehti reports.

The Polish Office of Electronic Communications initially suspected the weather. But John Wiseman, who manages GPS data site Gpsjam, pointed out that the scale of the disturbance has been unprecedented and guessed deliberate jamming efforts or military exercises might be the cause.

An anonymous OSINT investigator who uses the pseudonym Markus Jonsson now claims he has discovered the source of the disturbance. Jonsson looked at flights that had reported GPS issues. The search area is first mapped based on how far the disturbance extends and then measured in terms of intensity.

By combining flight data, the investigator managed to pinpoint two or three locations where the disturbances could have originated.

Experts blame Russia

Lt. Col. Joakim Paasikivi from the Swedish Defense University has come to the same conclusion based on open data.

He said in an interview to Swedish public broadcaster SVT that Russia has interfered with the Northern European GPS system before in order to protect Murmansk Oblast or disrupt NATO exercises.

"I believe it is part of Russian influence activity or so-called hybrid warfare, an attempt to maintain a situation just shy of a conflict. It could be Russia's way to sow insecurity and a show of strength," Paasikivi said.

SVT also points out that the electronic warfare unit of Russia's Black Sea Fleet said immediately before Christmas that it held a training exercise for over 100 troops in Kaliningrad.

Jukka Savolainen, director of the Finnish Hybrid Center of Excellence, told Yle that he believes Russia is very likely behind the disturbances.

The GPS system is used for navigation and positioning. While system disruption are a source of headaches for aviation, they do not pose any direct threat. Planes use other positioning tools beside GPS, such as accelerometers and fixed points on the ground.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mark Gerssimenko, Marcus Turovski

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:41

Raimond Kaljulaid out of the running as SDE set to elect new Tallinn leader

19:34

Reinsalu: No going back on profiling Center as Russian voters' party

19:22

Kõlvart: Both sides need to be willing to move on together

19:00

Estonia takes delivery of Polish Piorun air-defense systems

18:23

Finns' Friday night sauna in part behind day's peak power prices in Estonia

17:51

Iltalehti: Russia behind GPS disturbances in Baltic Sea region

17:15

Rail Baltic Estonia signs construction contract for route's first section

16:41

Tallinn's ruling coalition will remain in place, says Ossinovski

16:14

University of Tartu to lead six centers of excellence for research

15:57

Justice chancellor: MEP's concerns over penal code's constitutionality unfounded

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09:01

Estonia sets new national record for electricity consumption Updated

04.01

Veterinarian: Cats are nature's perfect little killing machines

03.01

Estonia also affected by end-of-year GPS systems jamming

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

04.01

Average price of electricity rises to €890 on Friday

12:41

Six high-profile MPs quit Center Party Updated

04.01

Cars struggling in Estonia's cold snap

04.01

Russia announces closing the Narva border point to vehicles from February

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: