Agency: Estonian airspace is safe, Tallinn Airport unaffected by GPS jamming

Estonian airspace is safe, flights are on schedule, and Tallinn Airport has not been affected by GPS interference, the Transport Administration said on Wednesday.

"Estonian airspace is controlled and safe – flights are running as planned," the agency said in a statement.

It said overflight traffic also takes place in controlled airspace and is supported by an additional DME-DME network, an alternative navigation system to GPS.

Pointing to the recent media attention after Finnair suspended flights to Tartu after several failed attempts to land, the agency said there are no problems at Tallinn.

"We confirm that international flights to Tallinn continue to operate. Overflight traffic is also functioning. The interference with GPS signals does not interfere with or affect the operation of Tallinn Airport as it is a controlled airspace and alternative means of navigation to GPS are available," the statement said.

"Only flights operated by Finnair to and from Tartu Airport have been suspended, Tartu Airport is otherwise fully operating. The temporary situation in Tartu does not affect the air traffic at Tallinn Airport in any way," it added.

Finnair and Estonian Air Navigation Services AS are working together to find a solution to resume scheduled flights from Tartu Airport from 1 June.

GPS interference has increased in the region over the last year, with experts putting the blame on Russia trying to defend its critical and military infrastructure from attack.

Editor: Helen Wright

