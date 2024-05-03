NATO condemns Russia's 'malign activities' on allied territory

NATO members on Thursday expressed concern about Russia's recent "hostile state activity" in Czechia, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and the United Kingdom.

"We condemn Russia's behavior, and we call on Russia to uphold its international obligations, as Allies do theirs. Russia's actions will not deter Allies from continuing to support Ukraine," a statement said.

The organization said these incidents are part of an "intensifying campaign of activities" that Russia is carrying out across the Euro-Atlantic area, including on Alliance territory and through proxies.

"This includes sabotage, acts of violence, cyber and electronic interference, disinformation campaigns, and other hybrid operations. NATO Allies express their deep concern over Russia's hybrid actions, which constitute a threat to Allied security," the statement said.

"We support and stand in solidarity with the affected Allies. We will act individually and collectively to address these actions, and will continue to coordinate closely," it added.

The allies agreed to continue boosting their resilience to counter Russian hybrid actions.

While Poland and the Baltics have reported incidents of GPS jamming in recent months, other allies have experienced different issues with Russia.

Germany arrested six people accused of espionage last month, last week two men were charged with helping Russian intelligence burndown a warehouse in the UK, two deep cover agents were outed as GRU spies in Czechia, and a member of the Russian opposition was attacked in Lithuania earlier this year.

Editor: Helen Wright

