Foreign Ministry summons Russia's chargé d'affaires over GPS signal interference

News
The Russian Embassy in Tallinn.
The Russian Embassy in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

On May 8, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Russia's chargé d'affaires over GPS signal interference.

"Jamming the satellite navigation system by Russia has only increased over time, sowing confusion and heavily affecting civil aviation. This action by Russia is a violation of the radio regulations of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) that prohibit causing such disruptions, and we conveyed this message to Russia's chargé d'affaires," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna said via press release.

"Jamming the GPS signal is an element of Russia's hybrid activities, disrupting everyday life and threatening the security of Allies, just like the violent incidents, cyberattacks and misinformation campaigns organized by Russia," Tsahkna said.

Tsahkna said that Russia's GPS signal interference has caused serious damage to air traffic in our region, the clearest example of which is the suspension of flights between Helsinki and Tartu.

Foreign Minister Tsahkna has discussed the danger of GPS signal interference with European Union member states and NATO Allies, and this week, the North Atlantic Council raised the issue.

This week, many European countries have summoned senior Russian diplomats in connection with hybrid and cyberattacks organized by Russia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:44

Ringvee: Forced dissolution of Moscow-subordinate religious communities last resort

19:38

Estonian police back removal of Soviet-era monuments from public space

19:01

Foreign Ministry summons Russia's chargé d'affaires over GPS signal interference

18:38

Netherlands to bring F-35 fighters to Estonia's Ämari Air Base from December

18:13

New law would make electricity generation in Estonia emission-free by 2040

18:02

New exhibition of Ukrainain and Polish children's war drawings opens at Riigikogu

17:38

Tallinn deputy mayor: Wise to listen to Bolt's view on bike-sharing scheme

16:49

Estonia was aware of problems in meeting EU climate targets back in 2017

16:34

Explainer: Why is May 9 controversial in Estonia?

15:57

Farištamo Eller: Private profits at the expense of public property and society

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.05

Bolt taxis drive 10 hours a day without resting days

07.05

Gallery: Winning design for new high-rise building in Tallinn city center

07.05

Millennials might prefer to live abroad due to Eastern European mentality in Estonia

07.05

Estonia to celebrate Europe Day on May 9 as Ivangorod hosts propaganda concert

06.05

GPS jamming hard to combat

07.05

Estonia's food card initiative bags prestigious European award

07.05

OECD advises Estonia to review public expenditure, increase tax revenues

07.05

Estonian state weighing up options on widespread use of ground heat pumps

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo