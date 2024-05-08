Foreign Ministry summons Russia's chargé d'affaires over GPS signal interference

On May 8, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Russia's chargé d'affaires over GPS signal interference.

"Jamming the satellite navigation system by Russia has only increased over time, sowing confusion and heavily affecting civil aviation. This action by Russia is a violation of the radio regulations of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) that prohibit causing such disruptions, and we conveyed this message to Russia's chargé d'affaires," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna said via press release.

"Jamming the GPS signal is an element of Russia's hybrid activities, disrupting everyday life and threatening the security of Allies, just like the violent incidents, cyberattacks and misinformation campaigns organized by Russia," Tsahkna said.

Tsahkna said that Russia's GPS signal interference has caused serious damage to air traffic in our region, the clearest example of which is the suspension of flights between Helsinki and Tartu.

Foreign Minister Tsahkna has discussed the danger of GPS signal interference with European Union member states and NATO Allies, and this week, the North Atlantic Council raised the issue.

This week, many European countries have summoned senior Russian diplomats in connection with hybrid and cyberattacks organized by Russia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!