Foreign minister welcomes EU progress on utilizing frozen Russia assets

News
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs / Flickr
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) has welcomed an agreement by representatives of the EU27 to use windfall profits from Russian central bank assets frozen inside member states, and to reroute them as crucial military aid to Ukraine.

Tsahkna said: "This agreement will provide Ukraine with an additional approximately €2.5 billion each year, to defend itself against Russian aggression."

Utilizing the income from Russia's frozen assets to aid Ukraine is but the first step towards holding the aggressor accountable for the destruction it has committed in Ukraine, the minister added.

"We must also continue working to make use of the principal assets, as the majority of the Russian state assets, which amount to €300 billion, are primarily located in Europe," the minister went on, via a press release.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) also welcomed the "Crucial decision by the EU to hand over profits from Russian frozen assets, including for military aid to Ukraine.

"Thank you to the EU for efforts to reach the deal. But we can't stop here. We must find a way to use Russia's frozen assets entirely," Kallas continued, via a tweet.

Reuters reports that ministers still need to approve the legal text which will see 90 percent of the proceeds go into an EU-run fund for military aid for Ukraine, with the other 10 percent going to support Ukraine in other ways.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:57

Madis Mihkels in Giro d'Italia top ten again

12:22

Media: Board orders Toidupank audit

11:43

Coalition not united on 'tax hump' abolition

11:01

Foreign minister welcomes EU progress on utilizing frozen Russia assets

10:13

Bank economist: State should borrow money from Estonian people to buy ammo

09:53

Statistics: Foreign tourism up 14 percent on year to March

09:07

Gallery: 'Victory day' marked at Bronze Soldier monument

08:22

Historian: May 8-9 and how and why we remember the end of WWII in Europe

07:47

Kuressaare Airport traffic control now organized remotely from Tallinn

07:14

Kadri Simson confident on prospects of EU sanctions on Russian LNG

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.05

Bolt taxis drive 10 hours a day without resting days

08.05

Explainer: Why is May 9 controversial in Estonia?

07.05

Gallery: Winning design for new high-rise building in Tallinn city center

08.05

Government plan to abolish state unemployment benefits raises concerns

07.05

Estonia to celebrate Europe Day on May 9 as Ivangorod hosts propaganda concert

08.05

Tallinn deputy mayor: Wise to listen to Bolt's view on bike-sharing scheme

07.05

Third legal graffiti wall opens in Tallinn

07.05

Millennials might prefer to live abroad due to Eastern European mentality in Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo