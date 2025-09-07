X!

SVT: GPS disruption has affected 123,000 flights in the Baltic region

News
GPS interference shown by GPSJam.com on July 23, 2025.
GPS interference shown by GPSJam.com on July 23, 2025. Source: gpsjam.com
News

Russian GPS signal disruptions affected 123,000 flights from Sweden and nearby countries in the first four months of this year, SVT reports.

From January to April, GPS disruptions originating in Russia affected nearly 123,000 flights in the Baltic Sea region. A total of 365 airlines were impacted.

SVT's report is based on a document in which Baltic Sea states describe the situation to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Disruptions have been reported in the airspace of Sweden, Finland, the Baltic countries and Poland. The interference is described as a growing threat to aviation.

In April, an average of 27.4 percent — more than a quarter — of flights in the region experienced disruptions.

"We consider the situation very serious because we see that the number of disruption cases continues to rise," Andreas Holmgren of the Swedish Transport Agency told SVT.

According to SVT, officials have identified Russia as the source of the disruptions. Jamming signals are being transmitted from Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, Smolensk and Rostov.

Estonian authorities say GPD jamming intensified in July

At the end of July, Estonian authorities reported that although Russian-caused GPS signal disruptions affect airspace and maritime traffic, flying and sea travel remain safe. However, in the field of internal security alone, the damage caused by the disruptions in Estonia has reached €500,000.

A week earlier, Estonian state agencies had announced that GPS interference had intensified following the activation of a new jammer across the border in Russia.

Kristi Talving, director general of the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA), said GPS disruptions have been noticeably increasing since June 2023. She noted that interference is a daily occurrence and the sources originate in Russia. The disruptions have a significant impact in airspace and the Gulf of Finland, but not on land.

Since July this year, GPS signal interference has become more intense. The impact is greatest in northeastern and southeastern Estonia. Between Narva and St. Petersburg alone, there are four jammers.

The disruptions affect aviation the most. Estonia's airspace is impacted by jamming every day. The effect of the jammers begins at about 1,500 meters and extends up to 13,000 meters.

At least 85 percent of flights are affected by the interference.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Marko Tooming

Source: Yle, SVT

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:40

Center and Reform unveil Tallinn frontrunners for October local elections

14:15

SVT: GPS disruption has affected 123,000 flights in the Baltic region

14:03

Young Estonian judokas take two medals at European champs

11:35

Expert: Education and wealth gap increasingly clear in Estonian schools

09:34

Raul Rebane: And we whine...

08:42

Gallery: Honey Festival offers wide selection despite poor harvest

08:35

SDE puts forward Elo Kiivet as the party's Tartu mayoral candidate

08:30

Experts: Eesti 200 could lose voters to Parempoolsed

06.09

Daniil Glinka makes Cassis Open final after straight set victory Updated

06.09

New funding model will harmonize vocational teacher wages

be prepared!

Most Read articles

06.09

Nearly 72,000 people in Estonia lose the vote ahead of October's local elections

06.09

Gallery Beatification mass held in Tallinn for Archbishop Eduard Profittlich

05.09

New Estonian ID cards experiencing glitches as store loyalty cards

04.09

Tallinn's new 'Manhattan' high-rise to tower over Mustamäe

06.09

Estonia holds off Italy for nearly an hour before 5–0 World Cup qualifier loss

05.09

US to rotate tank unit to Estonia, reposition HIMARs training unit in Lithuania

02.09

Shoplifters increasingly just ordinary people in Estonia

06.09

Gallery: March in support of Palestine held in Tallinn

06.09

Test plant in Narva to extract calcium carbonate from oil shale ash

09:34

Raul Rebane: And we whine...

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo