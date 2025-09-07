SVT: GPS disruption has affected 123,000 flights in the Baltic region

Russian GPS signal disruptions affected 123,000 flights from Sweden and nearby countries in the first four months of this year, SVT reports.

From January to April, GPS disruptions originating in Russia affected nearly 123,000 flights in the Baltic Sea region. A total of 365 airlines were impacted.

SVT's report is based on a document in which Baltic Sea states describe the situation to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Disruptions have been reported in the airspace of Sweden, Finland, the Baltic countries and Poland. The interference is described as a growing threat to aviation.

In April, an average of 27.4 percent — more than a quarter — of flights in the region experienced disruptions.

"We consider the situation very serious because we see that the number of disruption cases continues to rise," Andreas Holmgren of the Swedish Transport Agency told SVT.

According to SVT, officials have identified Russia as the source of the disruptions. Jamming signals are being transmitted from Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, Smolensk and Rostov.

Estonian authorities say GPD jamming intensified in July

At the end of July, Estonian authorities reported that although Russian-caused GPS signal disruptions affect airspace and maritime traffic, flying and sea travel remain safe. However, in the field of internal security alone, the damage caused by the disruptions in Estonia has reached €500,000.

A week earlier, Estonian state agencies had announced that GPS interference had intensified following the activation of a new jammer across the border in Russia.

Kristi Talving, director general of the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA), said GPS disruptions have been noticeably increasing since June 2023. She noted that interference is a daily occurrence and the sources originate in Russia. The disruptions have a significant impact in airspace and the Gulf of Finland, but not on land.

Since July this year, GPS signal interference has become more intense. The impact is greatest in northeastern and southeastern Estonia. Between Narva and St. Petersburg alone, there are four jammers.

The disruptions affect aviation the most. Estonia's airspace is impacted by jamming every day. The effect of the jammers begins at about 1,500 meters and extends up to 13,000 meters.

At least 85 percent of flights are affected by the interference.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!