Estonia among 13 EU countries calling for response to GNSS interference

Estonia and 12 other European Union member states are calling on the European Commission to respond to interference with Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) by Russia and Belarus across the bloc.

GNSS interference can cause problems with navigation of planes, ships, drones and other vehicles, such as tractors and has been an issue since 2022.

Experts believe Russia is jamming the systems to try and protect its military and critical infrastructure sites from attacks. In the Baltic Sea Region, interference around the heavily militarized Russian exclave Kaliningrad is often felt.

A joint letter points out that the interference is not "random incidents but a systematic, deliberate action by Russia and Belarus."

"Which can be used as a hybrid attack on strategic radio spectrum, essential for modern technology, regional safety, and security, particularly in transport," it said.

Data from website gpsjam.org shows where jamming is taking place on June 15, 2025. Source: gpsjam.org

The appeal, submitted last week, was signed by Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Germany, Slovakia, Finland, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Denmark, and Romania.

Ministers want the EU to increase diplomatic pressure on Russia and Belarus and take "legal action" against those individuals and entities involved.

"They propose to intensify radio frequency monitoring and enhance civil-military coordination mechanisms among Member States for shared monitoring, data exchange, and possible response to GNSS interference," The Baltic Times reported.

"They also advocate for accelerating the deployment of interference-resistant GNSS services, particularly the anti-spoofing features of the Galileo program, and for upgrading and modernizing conventional navigation infrastructure."

--

