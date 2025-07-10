X!

International Civil Aviation Organization tells Russia to stop GNSS interference

Plane. Photo is illustrative.
Plane. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is calling on Russia to cease interference with Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals, which have affected aircraft, ships and drones across the Baltic Sea Region in recent years.

The 193-member U.S.-based organization's main objective is to promote safe aviation around the world.

GPS and GNSS interference has been reported across the Baltic Sea region for several years following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It has forced commercial aircraft to change routes and made drones flying in the area uncontrollable.  

The ICAO's council discussed the issue and evidence raised by Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Sweden on June 13, Estonia's Transport Administration and Latvia's Civil Aviation Agency said this week.

The Council expressed serious concern about the harmful effects of radio frequency interference (RFI) on GNSS on the safety and security of international civil aviation.

"With particular concern, the Council noted recurring cases of GNSS interference from the Russian Federation affecting international air traffic in six countries," the Estonian statement said. 

The international body is "calling on the Russian Federation to ensure that similar incidents are not repeated in the future."

The Council stressed that such actions violate the Chicago Convention and demonstrate a blatant disregard for international law.

Russia was requested to explain its actions within 30 days. If no explanation is received, the matter will be referred to the ICAO Assembly as a potential violation of international law.

"Russia has so far denied or quietly ignored such accusations," Estonian newspaper Postimees wrote on Thursday. 

Daily disruptions

Over the past two years in Estonia, planes, ships, drones and even tractors' navigation have all been affected by GNSS interference coming from Russia.

Estonia was among 13 EU countries calling for a response from the bloc last month.

Estonian officials have said the interference does not pose a direct threat as procedures and equipment have been improved. But disruptions occur "daily" and "they originate from across the national border — namely the St. Petersburg region," said Erko Kulu, head of the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority's (TTJA) frequency management division.

The time and location data provided by GNSS systems are widely used in navigation systems, and signal disruptions can cause unexpected failures in positioning and ship autopilot systems.

Editor: Helen Wright

