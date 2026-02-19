Estonia plans 600 eastern border bunkers as Baltic Defense Line advances

Estonia aims to install up to 600 concrete bunkers along its eastern land border as part of the joint Baltic Defense Line with Latvia and Lithuania.

The Estonian Center for Defense Investments (ECDI) and Latvia's Ministry of Defense have launched a public procurement for the bunkers. The total cost is estimated at €60 million, with about €30 million allocated for this year, ECDI spokesperson Krismar Rosin said.

Elements for the first 28 bunkers have already arrived, nine of which have been installed in Southeastern Estonia. The ECDI plans to continue installation of the bunkers in both the southeast and northeast.

"The first Baltic Defense Line bunkers have been delivered, and installation is proceeding gradually in Southeastern and Northeastern Estonia," ECDI deputy director Asko Kivinuk said.

"The experience gained gives us the confidence to move forward with the larger-scale procurement," he added.

Estonia has also deployed all acquired barriers to pre-deployment areas and is continuing work on the defense line's anti-tank ditches. The ECDI aims to complete the Baltic Defense Line at its currently planned scale by the end of 2027.

The initiative is designed to halt a potential military attack right at the eastern borders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!