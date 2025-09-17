X!

Estonian police special unit instructors get anti-tank weapon training

Photo: ERR
Members of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) have been receiving training in anti-tank weaponry.

PPA rapid-response and special units are equipped with the same firearms as the defense forces and, while they do not usually have access to armored vehicles, they can request them from the civilian Rescue Board (Päästeamet) under cross-use arrangements.

"The training lasted for us a week – a total of 60 academic hours. Plus firing exercises. We have been firing for two days. This effective shooting distance is 350 meters. On the Monday, we fired at a range of 150 meters. All the shots found their target. We carried out nighttime firing in the same way – all shots hit the target. Then on Tuesday we will be firing from 200–400 meters," military police (Sõjaväepolitsei) Staff Sergeant Andre Koller told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Meanwhile special PPA units will be equipped with anti-tank weapons and combat-ready for that use by 2027. The rationale is that an adversary may also use armored vehicles to attack critical infrastructure. Such weaponry can be used in crisis situations as declared by the government.

The Instalaza C90. Source: EDF

At Monday night's exercises, instructors fired at targets with the Spanish disposable fire-and-forget anti-tank weapon Instalaza C90, loaned by the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF).

"We are in fact speaking about the defense of our own infrastructure. In previous years we have rehearsed, in cooperation with the EDF for example, the organization of area closure points. Defending these points is part of those tactical elements which these weapons are intended for," PPA First Response Group Leader Ivan Posledov told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

The coalition agreement signed in 2024 allows for PPA special unit members to be equipped with anti-tank weaponry. As noted, these will be fully procured by 2027, by the state Defense Investment Center (RKIK).

The units do not use drones or short-range air defense weapons as things stand.
PPA special units include K-Komando SWAT team.

The Instalaza C90 is a lightweight, 90mm disposable, shoulder-fired RPG launcher designed for one-man operation and capable of night combat with the addition of a VN38-C night vision device (see also no comment video up top).

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Johanna Alvin

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

