Kuperjanov Battalion honing drone warfare skills at EDF training facility

To keep pace with rapidly developing technological innovations in warfare, the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) have established a Future Capabilities and Innovation Command, where members of the Kuperjanov Battalion have been practicing their drone warfare skills.

The war in Ukraine has demonstrated that drones are now an integral feature of modern warfare. As a result, Estonia needs to ensure that its defense forces have the requisite skills. On Thursday, conscripts from the EDF's Kuperjanov Infantry Battalion were practising their new drone skills.

"In layman's terms, we attach a grenade to a drone, fly it to the target, release the grenade, and then destroy the designated enemy," said Second Lt. Darian Tiks, the shooting exercise's coordinator.

The entire training program is new and represents a different approach to both training and the necessary technical arsenal. The EDF Innovation Command was created precisely in order to keep pace with developments in warfare and solve technology-related problems.

"The main goal is to provide support. When they are doing their training, they need support – someone to think about what tools are needed, where to get them, and what conditions they need to satisfy, because we can see that technology is changing rapidly," said Maj. Ivo Peets, head of future capabilities and innovation.

"We have long-term plans whereby the capabilities of different professionals are brought together. This has to happen quickly within the framework of the new technology – that is the critical point – as warfare is developing rapidly. We need to stay in the information loop practically every week to understand how the war is progressing and to ensure that we are not continuing to use old technology, so to speak," said Jaak Kalja, head of future capabilities and innovation technology.

The new military command is located in Tallinn and partly in Tartu. The command consists of around 30 people, most of whom are technologists and IT specialists from both private companies and the public sector. Only part of the work is specifically connected to drones. It also involves issues related to artificial intelligence (AI) and the development of the Baltic defense zone.

"We are building a line of bunkers and trenches, but to do that, we need additional technology and sensors. Our role is to assess hat the Estonian defense industry and foreign companies have to offer, as well as various other initiatives, and to link those to what is necessary for national defense," said Maj. Peets.

