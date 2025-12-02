Gallery: Estonian-made UAV drone gifted to Defense League

A state-of-the-art Estonian-made drone purchased with the aid of donations was handed to the volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit) on Monday.

The drone was presented at gathering held in the Nurmsi drone center in Järva County, with President Alar Karis in attendance. Estonian company Threod Systems, now a leading Northern European developer and manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems, target detection solutions, and strategic attack drones, made the drone.

"This is a highly capable reconnaissance aircraft. It is capable of flying for up to three hours. It has a communications range of 50 kilometers, and an operational ceiling of up to 4,500 meters," the Threod Systems CEO Arno Vaik said, noting the model is also battlefield tested. "It has been used in multiple conflicts, most extensively in the war in Ukraine."

Use of the drone will be shared across the Defense League, its commander, Maj. Gen. Ilmar Tamm, said.

"Since there is only one, it will clearly be passed from hand to hand — likely also at larger exercises, where we can evaluate how to collect reconnaissance information, how to fuse reconnaissance data with fire support or battlefield preparation. There are many possible use scenarios," Tamm said.

Ministry of Defense Secretary General Kaimo Kuusk noted the Reservists' Fund (Riigikaitse Edendamise Sihtasutus), which gifted the drone, offers the opportunity for every citizen, resident and businesspersons to support Estonia's defense capabilities, even by looking out for special labeling in stores on items such as sports drinks and even milk (see gallery).

"This can be done via products with a digital badge which can be found in stores, [on products] ranging from ice cream to mineral water. And direct donations can also be made. As of now, well over €200,000 in donations has been amassed. Right here and now in the presence of the head of state, we are handing over to the Defense League a very solid reconnaissance and surveillance drone produced in Estonia, along with smaller items," Kuusk added.

Tamm noted that the league's drone capability is continuously being developed, although significantly more funding is needed to do that.

"For us, drone capabilities are a part of training, and everything essential for training will, unfortunately, also wear out or break. For this reason we cannot say we purchase for storage — we still use them directly and for real in training," Tamm said.

A drone training program also exists which anyone can sign up to. The "Kurja Kotka" ("Angry Eagle") project has been co-developed by the Defense League and girls' tech nonprofit HK Unicorn Squad.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!