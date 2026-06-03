Marja-Liisa Veiser: We should not be ashamed of the Estonian flag

We have reason to be proud of our flag, our country and our freedom, and for that reason Tallinn is doing the right thing by erecting a large flagpole on Pirita tee, writes Marja-Liisa Veiser.

Last week, Argo Ideon wrote that grandstanding with flags is not characteristic of Estonia. His criticism of the large Estonian flag planned for Pirita tee was based on a simple and understandable idea: that Estonians' sense of national identity is not, in fact, built on empty displays of self-importance. He is right that minimalism has a legitimate place in Estonia's cultural history and that people do not need monumentality for its own sake.

However, it is extremely important here to distinguish between two things: vanity and national pride. Raising a large Estonian flag carries a simple and clear message — that the Estonian state, the Estonian people and freedom deserve to be visibly represented in public space.

The blue-black-white flag is a symbol of our state's continuity, freedom and national self-awareness, and when the Estonian flag flies somewhere in public space, the first reaction should not be awkwardness or fear that it might appear overly grandiose. Instead, we should ask why the Estonian people should feel embarrassed at all about displaying their flag prominently. We no longer live in a time when the blue-black-white had to be hidden underground. In a free Estonia, the national flag should unquestionably be visible.

The blue-black-white flag atop the Tall Hermann [tower] is the most important symbol of the Estonian state. No other flagpole can or should replace its significance. But that does not mean the Estonian flag cannot be displayed with equal dignity elsewhere. Our national flag can and should fly just as proudly at Tallinn's sea gateway and near the Song Festival Grounds and Russalka — places seen by both residents and tourists. In my view, every city district should have a place for a prominent flag square at its center. In Mustamäe, such a site could be located in Parditiigi Park at the intersection of Tammsaare tee and Sõpruse pst.

I believe the large flagpole planned along Pirita tee is not an expression of anyone's personal political ambitions. If the flagpole is built thoughtfully, aesthetically and with respect for public space, it will become a dignified new landmark for Tallinn and that is how the process is unfolding at present.

It is difficult to understand why the visibility of the Estonian flag should be regarded as a foreign aesthetic simply because of its size. Being a small country does not mean we must be small in how we use our symbols. If we constantly talk about Estonia needing to be visible on the world stage, why should we fear the visibility of our most important symbol at home? Moderation may be characteristic of Estonians, but it must not become self-diminishment.

We have followed the same principle in Mustamäe where under Isamaa's leadership Estonian flags have for quite some time been displayed on streetlight poles in public spaces. I did not have them placed there as random decoration, but as a deliberate expression of values. A flag in public space serves as a reminder that local government is not only about managing roads and parks, but also about bringing the state closer to its people. The flag-raising ceremonies held in Mustamäe on national holidays are likewise part of that effort.

This is precisely the attitude Tallinn as a whole needs. The capital should not be afraid to be Estonia's capital in a symbolic sense as well. We have reason to be proud of our flag, our country and our freedom. For that reason, Tallinn is doing the right thing, in my view, by erecting a large flagpole on Pirita tee. And we in Mustamäe are doing the right thing as well by erecting a large flagpole in Mustamäe before the end of this year. A free people should never be afraid to make their flag visible.

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