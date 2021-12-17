Head of Narva Vaba Lava theater: We will manage until end of January

Märt Meos
Märt Meos Source: ERR
Due to coronavirus restrictions, several culture organizers are in a difficult situation because it has been impossible to earn enough income for operating.

It is estimated that the cultural sector would need a €12 million injection. However, the Ministry of Culture has much less on offer in terms of crisis aid.

The Narva Vaba Lava theater center closed its doors in October for financial reasons and postponed performances until the new year. The issue with Vaba Lava is that they run two theater houses in two different cities, but receive support to maintain only one house. Coronavirus restrictions have worsened the situation. Now it is time to decide how to proceed.

"There are two options on the table - as we currently operate, two theater centers, one in Telliskivi and the other in Narva and a private foundation, or the Ministry of Culture and Vaba Lava will create a foundation based on Telliskivi and Narva Theater Center," Märt Meos, director of Vaba Lava, said.

Meos still does not know when the Narva Theater Center will be reopened. First of all, a budget deficit of €150,000 must be resolved.

"If this solution does not come, then these two options are also in jeopardy because one of the founders of the foundation should be the Vaba Lava. We would manage until the end of January, but then it can happen that neither of the solutions will be implemented," Meos said.

Narva Vaba Lava is just one of many cultural organizers in trouble during the pandemic. When the actual need for aid for the whole sector estimated by the Ministry of Culture is €12 million, the sum of the available crisis aid is less than €2 million.

"It is important what decision the government makes next week - whether we can use it or not. If we can, we hope to create an application round, where Narva Vaba Lava can also apply," Taaniel Raudsepp, Undersecretary of Arts at the Ministry of Culture said.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

