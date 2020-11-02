Culture recommendations: November 2 - 8

What is there to do in Estonia this week? The Estonian Institute's culture.ee website and Culture Step program has some recommendations for you.

This week's ideas are the work of Barthlomew Iloghalu. Barthlomew is of African origin and he has lived in Estonia for over four years. He works as a consultant in Software and Website Accessibility.

Barthlomew Iloghalu. Source: Annika Toots/Culture.ee

Tallinn Restaurant Week (November 1 - 7, Tallinn)

This event draws together the meaning and promotion of dining out as a cultural experience between locals and visitors alike.

Dishes will be prepared from fresh and local ingredients.

Over 20,000 seats will be made available for participants, and the option of selecting from two different price levels is possible (lunch €10 and dinner €20 / Lunch €15 and dinner €30).

These are meals awesomely made by chefs whose true passion is cooking and with that in mind, you cannot get what we call the bon vivant experience.

Mardilaat, St. Martin's Day (November 6 - 8, online)

If you want to find the best and the prettiest Estonian handicraft items, then visit the St. Martin's day virtual fair. There will be a lot of Estonian folk music playing. Awesome handicraft products are to be presented and are on sale, plus a special workshop will be held for teaching craft activities.

Street dance festival Battle of EST 2020 / BOE20 (November 6 - 8, Tartu)

This amazing event is organized by Eesti Breiktantsu Liit MTÜ and takes place in Tartu. The event includes the 20th international BOE festival, which is an honest rejection of everything which has a fake sparkle to it.

The most important element includes breakdance team competitions and different performance of popping, hip-hop and solo b-boying contests. It is quite simply the best street dance competition, engulfed with its efficacious list of performers, in Northern Europe.

Vegan Fair 2020 (November 7 - 8, Tallinn)

"We are, quite literally, gambling with the future of our planet – for the sake of hamburgers."

These are words of philosopher Peter Singer and, according to nineteenth century thinker Henry David Thoreau, there is no doubt that a part of the destiny of the human race, via gradual improvement, is to leave off eating animals, as surely as the savage tribes left off eating each other when they came in contact with the more civilized.

The vegan fair (Taimetoidumess) gives us an introduction to the vegan mode of living, which reflects their values and attitudes; I mean their real modus vivendi - and tickets are easy and cheap to get.

The fair will be accompanied by an exhibition of different varieties of vegan products, lectures, workshops, and a film premiere.

Black Nights Film Festival PÖFF (November 13 - 29, Tallinn, Tartu, Kohtla-Järve, Jõhvi, Narva)

Last but not least, and looking ahead to the week after next, PÖFF is an annual film festival of amazing events and among one of the biggest of its kind in Northern Europe.

It comprises omniscient, high-level international cinema through the dark nights of November.

The event is accredited by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF) and is every bit as much an A-category cinema event as those which take place in Venice, Karlovy Vary, Cannes, etc.

What is Culture Step?

Culture Step is a program run by the Estonian Institute and offers visits, trips, lectures and discussions for non-natives in Tallinn and Harju county.

The program is aimed at people whose native tongue is not Estonian and who are interested in Estonian culture, nature, history and everyday life.

When registering, the participants aim to collect between 24-27 academic hours of activities that introduce them to Estonia from different aspects – nature, history, day-to-day life and much more. Each participant can freely select the events they wish to attend based on their interests and possibilities.

The events are held in English and Russian as group activities.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!