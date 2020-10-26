What is there to do in Estonia this week? The Estonian Institute's Culture Step program has recommended some events. ERR News shares these recommendations every week.

This week's ideas are the work of David Wilkensson, a long-term British expat in Estonia who works as a junior studio assistant at küün.ee.

David Wilkensson

Kunstilinnak Art Factory, ARS

The Art Factory in Tallinn, is, as the name suggests, a place packed with artists producing some truly beautiful art that you will treasure for a lifetime and in many cases for no more money than you would spend on yet another unimaginative present for your poor mum or disapproving in-laws. There are two exhibitions this week (for example Liisi Eelmaa's "Abracadabra"). Other galleries you can visit are Okapi, Vent, where you can see EKA students' work, and the gallery at Solaris.

Toomas Kuusing's exhibition in Võru Linnagalerii (Until October 29, all over Estonia)

Toomas Kuusing exhibits all over Estonia and his exhibition in Võru Linnagalerii comes to a grand finale on October 29. If you value your art according to the units of thought spent in looking at them and the hours of discussion provoked by their presence in your home, this exhibition is the right choice.

Instructed Drawing Session at Von Krahl (October 28, Von Krahl Theater)

If you liked Melik's recommendation of Sip and Paint last week, you will love Drink 'n' Draw, an excellent cultural place to be sociable in English. Drink 'n' Draw has two events this week: an instructed drawing session at Von Krahl. Artist Aleksei Shatunov will give a presentation in the beginning, after which there will be a male nude model to draw. People can draw and follow the artist at work on a screen next to the model. After the session, people can show their works to Aleksei for feedback.

Drum and Bass (October 30, Helitehas)

Bass is a beer from Burton and with drums, it is a music genre. You can sing along to your favorite numbers and take your partners for a little dance.

Vincent Tremeau's Exhibition ( Until November 22, Dokfoto Gallery)

Dokfoto is a gallery run by people with passion and art is photography which is the highest of all art forms after all. Specifically, it is documentary and street photography. It has had some great exhibitions that have given an insight into Estonian life. Many exhibitions are international and all materials are in English.

Tallinn Old Town Gallery Auction (October 30, Haus gallery)

Haus Gallery in Tallinn old town has an auction on October 30. Have a look at this catalog and get that urgent email off to Father Christmas.

Comedy night (October 29, Heldeke bar-theater)

Heldeke! is famous also for burlesque evenings having largely pioneered that art form in Estonia. There is also a sauna, billed as being Finnish style. So if you are in a mixed party, everyone goes in together. Wear nothing or wear something if you are shy. This evening is all in English

Museum of Occupations and Freedom (Until February 14, Museum of Occupations and Freedom)

The exhibition is serious but has a theme of recovery with different personal stories. The ground floor of the museum is dominated by a playful sculpture, colorful and light. No special event this week for foreigners but, as always, there are the e-guides that guide you around in a whole variety of languages such as German, Spanish and French.

Pärnu Artists' House(October 28, Pärnu Artists' House)

Margus Bamberg's exhibition at Pärnu Artists' House on Nikolai street will open on the evening of October 28. It is not especially for foreigners because you do not get so many foreigners in Pärnu in winter, but Bamberg is said to be an anglophile, at least in terms of humor, and the Artists' House is known to be very welcoming to foreigners.

What is Culture Step?

Culture Step is a program run by the Estonian Institute and offers visits, trips, lectures and discussions for non-natives in Tallinn and Harju county.

The program is aimed at people whose native tongue is not Estonian and who are interested in Estonian culture, nature, history and everyday life.

When registering, the participants aim to collect between 24-27 academic hours of activities that introduce them to Estonia from different aspects – nature, history, day-to-day life and much more. Each participant can freely select the events they wish to attend based on their interests and possibilities.

The events are held in English and Russian as group activities.

