Paper: New Head of the PPA's Border Control Department to be Egert Belitšev

The new Head of the Border Control Department of the Police and Border Guard (PPA) will be the current Head of the organization's Integrated Border Management, Egert Belitšev. The appointment makes Belitšev second-in-command, within the scope of border guarding, to PPA chief Elmar Vaher.

35-year-old Egert Belitšev has a background on the Citizenship and Migration Board (KMA), and has worked in border guarding for six years now, Postimees writes (link in Estonian).

Belitšev started off his career in 2006 as the Senior Inspector at the Northern Regional Department of the KMA, and continued in the migration department in 2010 after the Police Board, MKA, and Border Guard Board merged, forming the present-day PPA.

Belitšev was selected for the post by Elmar Vaher.

Belitšev considers building a workable border guard structure within the PPA his main task.

