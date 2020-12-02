Two Southern Prefecture border guard dogs retire

On the border of Russia, in Värska, the southern prefecture have been sent two colleagues to retirement - German Shepherds Dika and Fado. Over the last 10 years, they have helped to catch illegal border crossers.

Dika Diarko and Fado Ausgewetch are now old men in dog years and can no longer hear their commands, ETV current news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, December 2, the dogs handed over their service braces. Speaking about raising the dogs, Rivo Marran, the dog handler of Saatse cordon, said: "Like raising a child. A lot of calm nerves, a lot of patience is needed. I made a parallel that he is like a small child, but he is not human. A lot of patience and understanding is necessary. It doesn't happen overnight, it takes a lot of effort."

German shepherds, considered one of the best trackers, have been indispensable colleagues in the border guard.

"During these ten years, so much has happened that I can't even count everything on my fingers. We've had plenty of incidents. It's not possible to manage without dogs in border guarding," Marran said.

Dogs Riks and Eco will replace Dika and Fado.

