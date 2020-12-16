PPA increases monitoring of border crossers' quarantine compliance ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Estonian-Russian border in Narva.
Estonian-Russian border in Narva. Source: ERR
The Police and Border Guard Board have stepped up monitoring of people who are crossing the eastern border to make sure they comply with coronavirus quarantine restrictions.

To stop the spread of the coronavirus, people arriving in Estonia from Russia must self-isolate for 10 days. Sometimes this requirement is not met and the person who was asked to stay at home wants to recross the border, ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported on Tuesday.

If someone has been found to have broken the rules, the Health Board may impose a fine of up to €9,600.

PPA officer Janis Lepasaar told AK: "Every week, we see that there are a dozen people with an [quarantine] obligation who repeatedly cross the border. We've been checking this for a long time, but lately, we've started to put more emphasis on it," he said.

Before the pandemic, many residents of the neighboring border towns - Narva and Ivangorod in Russia - would frequently cross the border between the two countries.

