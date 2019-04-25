Kontaveit through to Stuttgart second round

Anett Kontaveit is through to the second round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, after beating French player Caroline Garcia in straight sets on Wednesday afternoon.

Kontaveit, 23, who has risen up the WTA rankings in recent weeks to 15th following a series of successful competition runs, most notably in the Miami Open in late March, overcame Garcia 6:4, 6:3, and now faces Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) in the next round on Thursday afternoon.

Pav overcame Julia Görges of Germany in three sets in a match played before Kontaveit was in action.

Kontaveit and Pavlyuchenkova (27, ranked 33rd in the world) have met three times in their careers, with the Estonian leading 2-1 in their head-to-heads so far. The last time they played was at the very same competition and venue last year, when Kontaveit won in a hard-fought, three setter.

The winner of Thursday's game will meet either Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) or Karolína Plíšková (Czech Republic), in the quarter finals.

As per usual ERR's Estonian sports portal will live blog the game on Thursday afternoon, due to start around 16.00 EET.

The Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, played on clay courts at the Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, is a women-only event, and is in its 42nd year in 2019.