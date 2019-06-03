ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Kaia Kanepi out of French Open ({{commentsTotal}})

ERR News, ERR
Kaia Kanepi (left) and Petra Martić.
Kaia Kanepi (left) and Petra Martić. Source: AFP/Scanpix
Kaie Kanepi was knocked out of the French Tennis Open at Stade Roland Garros Sunday in three sets, against Croatian player Petra Martić.

Kanepi won the first set 5:7, but Martić, ranked 31st in the world, came back to win the second and third sets 6:2, 6:4. For Martić, the result was something of a milestone, having lost in the fourth round at grand slam tournaments no less than four times.

Kanepi reached the quarter finals of the tournament, played on clay, twice, in 2008 and 2012, but it was not to be this time, in a game which lasted over two hours, in hot conditions.

After winning the first set, Kanepi started well in the second, and was leading 2:0. However, Martić came back to win six games on the trot, taking the set. The third set started in exactly the same way, and remained much closer, being 3:3 at one point. Martić later took control, with Kanepi only winning one more game.

Kaia Kanepi, 33, from Haapsalu, ranks 88th in the world, with a career-high 15th, which she attained in 2012. She has reached the quarter finals of two other grand slam tournaments in her career, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, twice apiece.

Top-ranking Estonian ladies player Anett Kontaveit (WTA 17th), knocked out of the womens' singles in the first round, was in action Sunday in the women's doubles as well. She and her partner, Daria Kasatkina (Russia) were also knocked out in three sets, 7:5, 5:7, 4:6 by Chinese duo Saisai Zheng and Yingying Duang.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

