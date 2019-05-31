Kaia Kanepi through to French Open last 16

Estonian tennis player Kaia Kanepi is through to the last 16 of the French Open, after beating French player Veronika Kudermetova in three sets.

Despite losing the opening set 6:4, Kanepi was dominant in the second and third sets, winning them 6:3, 6:0. The French player had difficulty with her serve in the second set, with Kanepi building on this weakness in the third, to break all of her opponent's service games.

Kanepi will face Petra Martić (Croatia), ranked 31st in the world, in the fourth round.

Should she win that game, it would be the third time she has reached the quarter finals of the tournament, at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, having done so in 2008 and 2012.

Top-ranked Estonian player Annet Kontaveit was knocked out in the first round of the same tournament, played on clay courts, by Karolína Muchová of the Czech Republic.

Kaia Kanepi, 33, from Haapsalu, is currently ranked 88th in the world. Her career-best ranking is 15th, which she attained in 2012.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!