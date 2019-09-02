Illness brings Kontaveit US Open campaign to abrupt close

Anett Kontaveit was forced to pull out of the US Open at the weekend, due to illness.

This means her scheduled opponent, Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, goes through to the last 16 of the tournament automatically, setting up a fourth-round encounter with world number one Naomi Osaka (Japan).

Kontaveit had beaten Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spain) in straight sets in the first round, and Ajla Tomljanović (Australia) in three sets in the second.

The same viral illness meant that Kontaveit and her women's doubles partner, Darja Kasatkina (Russia) had to give their second round encounter to the pairing of Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland) and, ironically, Sara Sorribes Tormo, without a shot being played. Golubic and Sorribes Tormo subsequently lost their third round match to Elise Mertens (Belgium) and Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus).

Kontaveit's US Open career record to date is the fourth round.

Kaia Kanepi was knocked out of the tournament in the second round, by Donna Vekić (Croatia) in straight, albeit close, sets, 7:5, 6:3.

