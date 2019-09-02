ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Illness brings Kontaveit US Open campaign to abrupt close ({{commentsTotal}})

Sports
ERR, ERR News
A viral illness brought Anett Kontaveit's 2019 US Open campaign to a close.
A viral illness brought Anett Kontaveit's 2019 US Open campaign to a close. Source: AP/Scanpix
Sports

Anett Kontaveit was forced to pull out of the US Open at the weekend, due to illness.

This means her scheduled opponent, Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, goes through to the last 16 of the tournament automatically, setting up a fourth-round encounter with world number one Naomi Osaka (Japan).

Kontaveit had beaten Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spain) in straight sets in the first round, and Ajla Tomljanović (Australia) in three sets in the second.

The same viral illness meant that Kontaveit and her women's doubles partner, Darja Kasatkina (Russia) had to give their second round encounter to the pairing of Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland) and, ironically, Sara Sorribes Tormo, without a shot being played. Golubic and Sorribes Tormo subsequently lost their third round match to Elise Mertens (Belgium) and Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus).

Kontaveit's US Open career record to date is the fourth round.

Kaia Kanepi was knocked out of the tournament in the second round, by Donna Vekić (Croatia) in straight, albeit close, sets, 7:5, 6:3.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

anett kontaveitus openestonian tennisestonian sportssport in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Baltic Way 30th Anniversary
MORE NEWS
30.08

Lecture marks 25 years since Russian troop withdrawal

30.08

National Audit Office: State's 2018 financial report accurate

30.08

Poll: Estonian residents don't consider foreign labor a problem

30.08

Government: Eastern border infrastructure construction to continue

30.08

Vote of no-confidence against Ratas fails

Opinion
Business
29.08

Bolt teams up with University of Tartu to launch self-driving tech research

29.08

Bank of Estonia to tighten housing loan risk assessments

29.08

Survey: Estonians' interest in buying alcohol in Latvia beginning to wane

29.08

Helme: Four lane roads, Muhu bridge possible with private sector projects

29.08

Manufacturing and trade boost business sector turnover in second quarter

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
17:33

Jõgeva police looking for missing person find two with same name

17:07

Swedbank to lower second pillar pension fund fees

16:04

Gunnar Kobin steps down as Nordica CEO before taking up post

15:18

Minimum monthly wage likely to be €578 after unions', employers' deal

14:58

Taltech internal audit finds no evidence of EU funding fraud Updated

13:48

Unemployment benefits should not be raised, says employers' body

13:07

Illness brings Kontaveit US Open campaign to abrupt close

12:14

President: Education is a golden gift we give ourselves

11:45

President: World War Two only ended 25 years ago, for Estonia

10:17

Child welfare needs better analysis, finds Riigikogu-organized seminar

09:12

Statistics: Electricity production falls by 61 per cent on year, to July

08:35

President Kaljulaid in two-day official visit to Slovenia

01.09

Gallery: New Estonian-language upper secondary school opens in Kohtla-Järve

01.09

Opinion: Academic elite administering Aaviksoo deck lashing on sinking ship

01.09

Gallery: Night of ancient bonfires lights up Estonia as summer ends

31.08

Bill Clinton salutes Estonia on Russian troop withdrawal 25th anniversary

31.08

Taltech rector Jaak Aaviksoo rejects alumni calls to resign

31.08

Kontaveit in action at US Open third round on Sunday

31.08

Taltech rector: Institution hardly flawless, but lessons can be learned

30.08

Lecture marks 25 years since Russian troop withdrawal

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: